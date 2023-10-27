According to a survey, 49% of those interviewed think it is right to wait, while 29% said the army should enter immediately

Research carried out by Lazar Researches for the newspaper Maariv, released this Friday (27.Oct.2023), indicates that 49% of Israelis are in favor of postponing the land invasion of the Gaza Strip. The percentage contrasts with last week’s survey, in which 65% said they supported large-scale land action.

Respondents responded to the question: “Do you think the Israel Defense Forces should immediately begin a large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip or is it right to wait?”. Read the answers:

should enter the region immediately – 29%;

it is correct to wait – 49%;

don’t know – 22%.

The survey was carried out from October 25th to 26th. 522 people were interviewed, constituting a representative sample of the adult population of Israel, made up of Jews and Arabs. The margin of error is 4.3%.

According to the publication, the reduction in the number of people who approve the immediate entry of the military by land into the Gaza Strip is due to “hostage issue“, what “is now at the top of the agenda”. Israel says Hamas maintains 224 people in captivity.

The Israel Defense Forces they said on Thursday (26.Oct) ​​carried out a ground operation in the north of the Gaza Strip. According to the military, among the targets are “terrorist cells”, Hamas infrastructure and launch sites for anti-tank missiles – guided missiles designed to shoot down and destroy tanks.

The attack, according to the Israeli military, is “in preparation for the next phases of combat” -referring to land invasion which Israeli leaders said was part of the strategy to “destroy Hamas”.

The Defense Forces released a statement on October 14 stating that they were concluding preparations for a “significant operation” in the Gaza Strip.

Israel said its forces are prepared to “expand the offensive” through a “wide range of offensive operational plans”which include a “joint and coordinated attack by air, sea and land”. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF, in English – 577 kB).