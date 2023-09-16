The creator of Immortals of Aveum, Ascendant Studios, has laid off nearly half of its staff, according to three people inside the studio. Workers estimated that before the layoffs, the studio employed between 80 and 100 people; around 40 people were fired. The CEO of AscendantBret Robbins announced the layoffs at a meeting on Thursday.

A former employee told him that the poor sales of Immortals of Aveum were cited as the reason for the layoffs, which were deemed necessary to keep the studio operating. Immortals of Aveum It was released on August 22 in PlayStation 5, PC with Windows and Xbox Series X.

The first-person shooter was published by Electronic Arts as an original title EA, initially hailed as a high-quality and revolutionary magical single-player shooter from an independent studio. But when it was released, the game received mixed reviews from critics, who said it reused elements from triple-A games.

Immortals of Aveum reached just under 800 players in Steam shortly after launch, according to SteamDB. Just before completing a month since its launch, the game has reached a peak of 74 players in the last 24 hours, according to database figures. This could be due, in part, to the intense technical requirements of Immortals of Aveum; According to The Verge, less than 9% of PC they might have met the requirements to run the game. For a big-budget first-person shooter, those numbers in Steam They do not paint a profitable picture. A former employee told the press that it is likely that Immortals of Aveum be one of the worst-selling Original Electronic Arts titles. Several other people were also let go in the weeks after the launch, a former employee said.

Via: Polygon

