Scientists who are studying the new strain of coronavirus that caused the pandemic have come to the conclusion that more people may have an innate immunity to this virus than previously thought. This is stated in the article British Medical Journal…

So, according to six different studies, specific T-cell immunity to coronavirus was observed in 20-50% of individuals who did not come into contact with the virus.

According to the authors of two studies, this immune response may be explained by the cross-immunity that formed after contact with other types of coronaviruses.

Thus, experts, in the form of a working hypothesis, express doubts that, due to the detection of antibodies to coronavirus in a relatively small number of people, the pandemic can last a long time.

Taken together, the article notes, these studies “may prompt pandemic planners to rethink assumptions about how to measure the proportion of the population susceptible and the size of the epidemic.”

As “FACTS” wrote, several cases of re-infection with COVID-19 were recently confirmed in Ukraine. So, in the Odessa region, a woman who was ill in June was re-infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. About cases re-infections also reported in Europe…

189

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter