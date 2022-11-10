Eight out of ten Dutch people are concerned about rising health care premiums. Almost half (43 percent) are afraid that they will no longer be able to pay the premium next year. Women and people up to 55 years of age are particularly concerned, according to research commissioned by Independer.

All insurers must announce their premiums and conditions for the basic insurance and additional care packages by this Saturday at the latest. Many policyholders are holding their breath now that prices are rising everywhere. Healthcare premiums are also expected to rise further for next year. The increase was previously limited to a few tens per year, but recently health insurer DSW already announced a premium increase of around 10 euros per year. month.

It is obvious that more insurers will follow in view of rising healthcare costs. In addition, health insurers will no longer be allowed to give a discount on the collective basic insurance next year. It is now a maximum of 5 percent. Almost two in three Dutch people currently have such a collective discount. See also Exhibition industry: From Corona to the next crisis

Change

Many policyholders will use the increase to orientate themselves on a different health insurance policy. In the survey that comparison site Independer had done by Q&A, no less than 40 percent of the Dutch say that they go and have a look around. Independer healthcare expert Mirjam Prins can explain why many people want to delve into their health insurance this year: “Due to the increased prices, everyone will of course take a critical look at where and how savings can be made. Especially if you haven’t looked at health insurance for a while, you can have too extensive a package.”



Quote

When you delete something, try to set aside the money saved in case something happens Mirjam Prins, Independer

It is striking that four in ten Dutch people (41 percent) consider coverage the most important part of health insurance. The price is in second place, with 24 percent. It is true that, on average, the price is more important among the group that indicates that they are concerned about rising premiums and fear that they will no longer be able to pay the insurance.

‘Don’t just delete it’

“Health insurance is a high cost item. However, you should be careful with simply canceling dental insurance or supplementary insurance,” warns Prins. Her advice to consumers is to take a good look at what is and is not necessary or useful in the coming period. “If you’re scrapping something, try to put the money you saved aside in case something happens. Compare well and then choose wisely.”

Incidentally, the consumer authority ACM has been calling for years that insured would be well advised to look for another health care policy. On average, only 6 to 7 percent of consumers switch every year. The reason that many people don’t do that is that switching takes time and effort and is not equally easy for everyone. Consumers can cancel their insurance until December 31. If the cancellation is not received in time, it is not possible to switch again until a year later.

