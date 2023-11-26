Crimean authorities: almost half a million residents were left without electricity due to bad weather

About 500 thousand residents of Crimea were left without electricity due to bad weather, about this in their Telegram– Adviser to the head of the republic Oleg Kryuchkov said on the channel.

According to him, 38 teams are working to fix the problems, and almost half a million residents were left without electricity. The most affected areas of the peninsula are Black Sea, Saki, Belogorsky, Simferopol, Oktyabrsky, Bakhchisarai, Leninsky.

“166 10 kV power lines were disconnected, 1185 transformer substations, 0.4 365, population 498 thousand,” the authorities noted.

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that Monday, November 27, will become a non-working day due to bad weather. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev declared Monday a day off for a number of organizations due to the hurricane that hit the peninsula.