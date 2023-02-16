Madrid. Almost half a million fossils have solved a 200-year scientific mystery about why the number of species is greatest near the equator and progressively decreases towards the poles.

The results, published in the journal Nature they offer valuable insight into how biodiversity is generated in the long term and how climate change may affect global species richness.

It has long been known that, in both marine and terrestrial systems, species (animal, plant and unicellular) show a “latitudinal diversity gradient”, with a maximum at the equator. But until now, the paucity of fossil data has prevented scientists from fully investigating how this diversity gradient arose.

In this new study, researchers from the Universities of Oxford, Leeds and Bristol in the UK used a group of single-celled marine plankton called planktonic foraminifera. The team analyzed 434,113 entries from a global fossil database spanning the past 40 million years.

gradient factors

Next, they investigated the relationship between the number of species over time and space, and potential drivers of the latitudinal diversity gradient, such as sea surface temperatures and ocean salinity levels.

As the study has revealed, the current latitudinal diversity gradient began to appear about 34 million years ago, when the Earth began the transition from a warmer climate to a colder one.

This gradient remained shallow until 15 to 10 million years ago, when it steepened considerably. This coincides with a significant increase in global cooling.

The maximum richness of planktonic foraminifera was reached at higher latitudes between 40 and 20 million years ago. However, around 18 million years ago, the peak of richness shifted to latitudes between 10 and 20 degrees, which is consistent with the pattern of diversity observed today.

In addition, a strong positive relationship was observed between species richness and sea surface temperatures, both when modeled over time at specific locations and across different locations at any given time.

They also found a positive relationship between species richness and the strength of the thermocline: the temperature gradient that exists between the warmer mixed water at the ocean surface and the cooler water at depth.

According to the researchers, these results indicate that the current distribution of planktonic foraminifera species richness could be explained by the accentuation of the latitudinal temperature gradient from the equator to the poles in the past 15 million years. This may have opened up more ecological niches in tropical regions within the water column, compared to higher latitudes, promoting higher rates of speciation.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers examined the extent to which modern species of planktonic foraminifera live at different depths within the vertical water column.

They found that at low latitudes near the equator, living species are more evenly distributed vertically within the water column than at high latitudes.

15 million years ago

This suggests that a key driver of the current diversity gradient was a significant increase in the difference in sea surface temperatures between low and high latitude regions, and within the water column, beginning 15 million years ago. years.

The warmer waters of the tropics were able to support a wider range of habitats of different temperatures and ecological niches within the vertical water column, favoring the evolution of a greater number of species.

This is corroborated by the fact that the present tropics are richer than those of warmer periods of the past (such as the Eocene and Miocene), when there was hardly any vertical temperature gradient in the oceans.

Furthermore, cooling sea temperatures at high latitudes likely caused the extinction of many regional populations of species, contributing to the modern diversity gradient.

Planktonic foraminifera originate from the Early and Middle Jurassic (about 170 million years ago). They are found in oceans around the world – from the polar regions to the equator – and occupy ecological niches in the upper two kilometers of the oceans.

Since they produce hard shells, they can be kept in large numbers. The worldwide abundance of planktonic foraminifera and their exceptional fossil record of the past 66 million years make them an ideal group for this study.

Erin Saupe, from Oxford University’s Department of Earth Sciences and lead author of the study, explained that, “By resolving how spatial patterns of biodiversity have varied through deep time, we provide valuable information crucial to understanding how Biodiversity is generated and maintained over geological time scales, beyond the scope of current ecological studies”.

One of the most complete records

For her part, Tracy Aze, from the School of Earth and the Environment at the University of Leeds and co-author of the study, added that, “although they are so small that they fit on the head of a pin, planktonic foraminifera have one of the most complete species-level fossil records known to science.

“Our research is based on 60 years of collecting deep-sea samples and the diligent counting and recording of hundreds of thousands of specimens by research scientists. It is fantastic to obtain such important results on the factors that determine the distribution of species over time and to do justice to this wonderful fossil archive”, he added.

Alex Farnsworth, co-author of the study and a researcher in the Department of Geographical Sciences at the University of Bristol, stressed that “understanding why in ancient history species were more diverse and abundant near the equator and less near the poles can provide important insights.” how marine species, such as plankton, might respond in the future.”

“These tiny single-celled organisms are a vital link in the marine food chain, so studying their reactions to climate change can help us better predict how they will be affected as temperatures continue to rise with the increasing occurrence of climate change,” he explained. climate”.

In his opinion, “this may have major implications for marine food webs, such as those of fish and aquatic mammals such as seals and whales, and could serve to inform future measures to protect marine life and preserve biodiversity.”