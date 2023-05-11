Almost friends – Intouchables: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Channel 5

Tonight, Thursday 11 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 Almost Friends – Intouchables, a 2012 film directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Paris, France. A Maserati Quattroporte is racing at high speed: the young Driss is driving and beside Philippe, the latter with a long beard. The two are stopped by the police due to the high speed and Driss, while he is about to be arrested, explains to the policemen that he was going fast because his friend feels bad and they were running to the emergency room. Philippe pretends to have a stroke and the police officers, believing that the man is really ill, accompany the two men to the hospital. After the agents leave, Driss and Philippe drive away. Hence the story of friendship between Driss and Philippe is told through an analessi. A flashback begins to tell when Driss and Philippe met.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo is a wealthy quadriplegic gentleman who lives in a large building and is looking for a caregiver. Among the many candidates, elegantly dressed and with many references, is Driss Bassari, a scruffy and rough black boy: the latter is not there to try to get hired, but only to obtain from Philippe a document certifying his participation in the interview, even with a negative outcome, to continue receiving welfare benefits for himself and his large family. Philippe is surprised by the boy’s presentation and invites him to come the next morning to get the signed letter. Driss returns home, but a woman who is understood to be related to him kicks him out of the house for having disappeared for six months: Driss had spent them in prison.

The following day Driss returns. Yvonne, Philippe’s assistant, shows him the house and the tasks he will have to perform: apparently, Driss can decide whether to accept the signature for social assistance or work for Philippe and live in luxury and magnificence, for a period test.

Almost friends: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Almost Friends, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

François Cluzet: Philippe Pozzo di Borgo

Omar Sy as Bakari “Driss” Bassari

Anne Le NyYvonne

Audrey Fleurot: Magalie

Clotilde Mollet as Marcelle

Alba Gaïa Bellugi: Elisa Pozzo di Borgo

Cyril Mendy: Adama

Christian Ameri: Albert

Grégoire Oestermann: Antoine

Marie-Laure Descoreaux: Chantal

Absa Dialou Toure: Mina

Thomas Soliveres: Bastien

Salimata Kamate: Fatou

Dorothée Brière-Meritte: Éléonore

Streaming and TV

Where to see Almost Friends – Intouchables on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 11 May 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.