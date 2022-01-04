EP MURCIA. Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 02:03



The Region has the highest index of accessibility to housing, a variable prepared by the Appraisal Society that analyzes the possibility of acquiring a house with standard characteristics based on the borrowing capacity of the average income of working citizens.

Specifically, the Region reaches an accessibility index of 170, the highest by autonomous communities, compared to 105 of the national average, according to sources from the Appraisal Society in a statement.

In addition, the inhabitants of the Region would need 4.9 years of full salary to obtain a home, the lowest by communities together with La Rioja, compared to 7.8 years of the national average. And is that the average price of new housing in the Region is 1,299 euros per square meter, the second lowest by communities, only higher than 1,229 euros per square meter in Extremadura compared to 2,551 euros / square meter of the average state.

On the other hand, the Real Estate Confidence Index of the Appraisal Company in the Murcia Region reached 52.2 points, with a positive evolution from 50.8 points in the third quarter and 47.6 points in the second quarter.

National data



In the country as a whole, the price of housing increased by 3% during 2021, reaching 2,551 euros per square meter, according to the ‘Real Estate Sector Trends Report’ prepared by the Appraisal Society.

In addition, the study has also found a price increase of 2.8% during the second semester, especially thanks to the growth of new home prices throughout the national territory.

The Balearic Islands, with a growth of 4.1% year-on-year, is the community in which prices have grown the most in 2021, followed by territories such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which register growth of 3% year-on-year. All the communities, except the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, grew above 1.9% year-on-year.