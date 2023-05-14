Eurovision continues to be an insurance for large audiences for TVE. This Saturday, the grand finale of the European song festival, in which Loreen was crowned the winner for the second time, was followed by an average of 4,839,000 viewers, which represented 39.7% of the screen share. The moment in which the votes were revealed, the most exciting of the night, saw that audience grow to 5,134,000 viewers and a 47.6% share.

The night saw audience peaks at key moments. The most watched minute of the entire Eurovision final took place at 00.21, when the results of the vote that would end up leaving Spain in 17th place were being revealed. At that time, 5,807,000 viewers congregated on La 1, 50.9% of the screen share. Very closely followed were also the three minutes of the performance by Blanca Paloma, who went on stage at 9:51 p.m. 5,440,000 viewers followed her interpretation of eaea live on La 1, with a 41.6% share of the screen, according to a report by the consultancy Dos 30′ based on data from the Kantar auditor.

These are distant data from those that La 1 achieved in 2022, when Chanel achieved third place for Spain. So, 6.8 million viewers followed the contest and the votes were seen by 7.9 million. With a 50.8% share of the screen, it was the best data since the participation of Rodolfo Chikilicuatre in 2008, which monopolized 59.3% of the share.

Eurovision stands out for the power it has to attract young audiences to the screen. When breaking down the audience by age range, it can be seen how the data grows among the younger age groups. The age group from 13 to 24 years is the one that reaps a greater share of the screen, with a 59.4% share. It is followed by the group from 25 to 44 years old, with 52.7% of Compartir. In the group between 45 and 64 years old, the figure moderates to 40.4% and drops to 28.3% in viewers over 64 years of age.

By autonomous communities, Castilla y León (48.7%), Madrid (46.8%), Aragón (44.1%) and Murcia (43.7%) were those with the greatest following of the Eurovision final this Saturday. At the opposite pole, the Balearic Islands (30.1%), the Canary Islands (32.3%), Andalusia (36.1%) and the Basque Country (37.3%) were the ones that registered the lowest screen share. Women (41.7%) were more attentive to Eurovision than men (37.3%).

Thanks to the data collected with Eurovision, La 1 led the audiences on Saturday with an average share of 21.1%, above the 19.3% it achieved last Saturday with the broadcast of the Copa del Rey final and the Coronation of Charles III.

The record number of viewers in La 1 for a Eurovision final since audiences are measured is still held by the participation of Rosa López in 2002, with 12.7 million viewers and an overwhelming 80.4% audience share. It is followed by the 2008 final with Rodolfo Chikilicuatre as the Spanish representative, which was followed by 9,336,000 viewers, with a 59.3% share. Nearby is Beth’s performance in 2003, which was seen by 8,790,000 viewers on La 1, representing a 58.4% share.

