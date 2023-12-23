In Russia, more than 4.9 million debtors are restricted from traveling abroad

In Russia, almost five million people are restricted from traveling abroad due to debt. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) of Russia.

“Currently, temporary restrictions on the right to leave the Russian Federation apply to more than 4.9 million debtors,” the message says.

It is noted that in 2017, before the New Year, 1.8 million Russians were unable to leave the country due to debts. In 2018 – three million. The largest number of Russians not allowed to travel abroad before the New Year was observed in 2022, when the restriction applied to eight million debtors.

Earlier it became known that since the beginning of 2023, Rostransnadzor has issued over a million fines for non-payment of travel on toll roads. It is noted that most cases of non-payment of tolls occurred on highways with barrier-free travel and the “Free Flow” system.