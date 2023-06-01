Almost a year after the announcement, the House of Representatives spoke for the first time about the distribution law that should distribute asylum seekers fairly across the country. In a conversation with administrators and experts, the message was clear: there must be a law, but a better one.

Municipalities, provinces, implementing organizations and experts came to The Hague on Thursday with one message. The law with which Secretary of State Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) wants to distribute asylum seekers across the country is too complex and therefore impossible to implement.

In Van der Burg’s proposal, the number of required asylum reception places is set on 1 January, to which municipalities can sign up. If municipalities provide long-term care and a hundred more beds than is expected of them, they will receive a bonus. If there are still not enough reception places then – before the State Secretary forces municipalities to provide reception – there will be a second registration round between May and July.

The municipalities (VNG) and the provinces (IPO), with the support of the King's commissioners, want to get rid of that second round. ,,Then it becomes really unworkable", judges Jetta Klijnsma, the King's commissioner from Drenthe, on behalf of the King's circle of commissioners.

Thank you politely

The local authorities would like a fair distribution of asylum seeker centers across the country. Now it is crooked. “Some municipalities say: come on then, come here. Others say: thank you politely”, Klijnsma summarizes the current situation. For example, the north does more than the rest of the country and wealthier municipalities in the west often do not give a home. “We have noticed that we really need all municipalities to provide adequate humane reception,” says director Milo Schoenmaker of reception organization COA.

That is why all municipalities should be given clarity about 'the distribution key' at the start of the year, says Flevoland deputy Jan de Reus of the IPO. "Then everyone immediately knows where they stand and there is no evasive behavior." If there are not enough asylum reception places after the first round, the State Secretary can immediately force municipalities to open an asylum seekers' center (azc).

In the hearing, the House of Representatives was presented with a ready-made amendment to the law with how it is workable according to VNG and IPO. But Van der Burg does not want to change his law. Earlier he said that he would then lose sight of a parliamentary majority.

VVD is against

By this, Van der Burg meant that he would then lose the support of his own VVD. The liberals were staunchly against a ‘coercive law’ and only agreed to this text after months of negotiations. Immediately there was criticism. Cabinet advisor Council of State already called the law ‘unnecessarily complex’ in February and also doubted its feasibility.

Jetta Klijnsma (Circle of Commissioners of the King, PvdA), Henri Lenferink (Security Council, PvdA), Jan de Reus (Interprovincial Consultation (IPO), VVD), Rutger Groot Wassink (Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), GroenLinks) during a round table discussion about the distribution law. © ANP/Robin van Lonkhuijsen



The fact that Van der Burg does not listen to all criticism is incomprehensible. ,,Why is there not more attention for the implementation of this policy?" asks Monique Kremers, chairman of the Migration Advisory Council. Precisely because of recent problems with the implementation of policy, such as the benefits scandal, the House should 'listen to us as an implementing party', Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink stated on behalf of the VNG. "We assume that common sense prevails."

Further from home

But, says mayor of Leiden Henri Lenferink on behalf of the Security Council, if there is ‘no law at all’, then we will be even further away from home. Without coercion, he says, ‘we really can’t figure it out’. He is ‘afraid’ that there will again be major problems with the reception of asylum seekers this summer, just like last year.

In Ter Apel, where asylum seekers slept in the grass last summer, they had thought that the distribution law would prevent new problems this year. Mayor Jaap Velema van Westerwolde became emotional at the thought of all the misery he saw in 2022. “A distribution law does not provide direct guarantees, but it does give us perspective.”

