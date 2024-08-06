Home page World

In the fight against cancer, experts investigated the effects of a drug that is primarily used to treat headaches: aspirin. The results are astonishing.

Frankfurt – Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. In Germany alone, around one in eight cancers affects the colon or rectum, as the Center for Cancer Registry Data In 2023, approximately 240,000 people died from the insidious disease. More and more young people are diagnosed with colon cancer.

In order to improve the chances of recovery, cancer research is meticulously examining new methods and therapies. Now, researchers at Harvard University have come across a classic drug that is said to significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Common headache medication reduces colon cancer risk

The key point is that most people regularly take the drug to combat annoying headaches. We’re talking about aspirin. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital studied more than 100,000 men and women who regularly took aspirin over a period of 30 years. The data was compared with those of those who did not.

The astonishing result: Those who took aspirin repeatedly were less likely to develop colon cancer on average. The 10-year incidence rate for them was 1.98 percent. For the subjects in the comparison group, this rate was 2.95 percent. The risk therefore decreased with the intake of aspirin. The findings from the study were published in the journal Jama published.

A simple headache medication against cancer? According to experts, aspirin significantly reduces the risk of colon cancer. © Montage: Imago

Aspirin blocks growth of cancer cells – DKFZ explains why this is the case

The research team was enthusiastic: “Our results show that aspirin can proportionally reduce the significantly increased risk in patients with multiple risk factors for colon cancer,” says Daniel Sikavi, the lead author of the study, from the journal Medical Xpress quoted.

Aspirin is not only able to relieve headaches, but also blocks so-called signaling pathways that promote the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. This strengthens the immune response.

For the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the results are not surprising: “Inflammation increases the risk of certain types of cancer. This suggests the idea of ​​using anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin in cancer prevention,” it says on their website. Website.

Reduce the risk of colon cancer: Should you now take aspirin daily?

However, this does not mean that aspirin should now be taken every day as a preventative measure. The researchers also emphasize this and point to side effects such as nosebleeds or gastrointestinal complaints. In addition, the results must be examined more closely in further studies.

“The analyses from 2014 had already shown that personal genetic predispositions play a role in determining whether aspirin can prevent cancer,” writes the DKFZ. However, nine simple measures in everyday life can reduce the risk of cancerMeanwhile, a corona vaccine technology is also offering hope in the fight against cancer. (asc)