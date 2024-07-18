Home page World

According to a survey commissioned by the ADAC, most people in Germany consider themselves to be good or very good drivers. (Symbolic image) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Bad drivers in Germany? Not at all – at least that is how drivers see themselves, according to a recent survey. Many participants also admit to making mistakes behind the wheel.

Munich – According to a recent survey, drivers in Germany are confident in their own abilities. In an online survey conducted by the opinion research institute Bilendi on behalf of ADAC Autoversicherung, 82 percent said they considered themselves to be good or very good drivers. Only around one percent rated their own driving skills as poor, and 17 percent as average.

At the same time, almost half of those surveyed admitted to regularly making mistakes while driving. 47 percent of participants said they sometimes exceed the speed limit. Around a third do not always keep the required distance from the vehicle in front. According to the survey, around the same number admitted to occasionally eating or drinking while driving. 16 percent also said they use their cell phones while driving – among those surveyed between 18 and 29 years of age, the figure is more than twice as high, at around 35 percent.

The respondents also reported feeling unsafe while driving. According to the survey, 77 percent often or occasionally feel unsafe when it is slippery, 75 percent when visibility is poor, and 66 percent when it is raining or snowing. The respondents largely agreed on what makes a good driver: drives with foresight (89 percent), recognizes risks in good time (83 percent), is considerate (81 percent).

For the representative survey, the Bilendi Institute surveyed 1,000 drivers aged 18 and over who are (co-)decision-makers when taking out car insurance online in June. dpa