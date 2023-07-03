WWhilst normal beer sales in Germany have been shrinking for decades, the volume of non-alcoholic beer brewed in Germany has been increasing continuously for years: “Since 2007, the production of non-alcoholic beers in Germany has more than doubled,” said the general manager of the German Brewers’ Association, Holger Eichele , the news agency dpa. According to this, around 670 million liters of non-alcoholic beer were brewed in Germany last year, compared to 230 million liters fifteen years ago.

“We expect that soon every tenth beer brewed in Germany will be alcohol-free,” said Eichele. The image of alcohol-free beer has changed significantly: “The times when alcohol-free beers were mainly drunk by drivers 20 or 30 years ago , are long gone.” Beer without alcohol is no longer perceived as a substitute, but as a health-conscious trend drink.

The first non-alcoholic beer in Germany was sold in the GDR in the early 1970s. An East Berlin brewery introduced the new drink in 1972 at the Leipzig Trade Fair as “Autofahrerbier” – on the label it was simply called “AuBi”. The new drink found the support of the GDR leadership at the time, after alcohol consumption had risen significantly in previous years and there was a strict zero alcohol limit for drivers in the workers’ and farmers’ state, while in West Germany 0.8 per thousand was still allowed at the time .

It took a few more years for a West German brewery to follow suit. In 1979, the Oetker Group brought its “Clausthaler” to the supermarkets. In order not to damage their own established beer brands, a new brand was founded. With Clausthaler, Oetker dominated the market for a long time in the 1980s and 1990s, but the brand later lost this position to imitators. According to the Brauerbund, there are more than 800 non-alcoholic beer brands in Germany today, with the top-selling brands including Krombacher, Jever Fun, Bitburger Oettinger and Beck’s Blue.







Even ordinary non-alcoholic beer still contains very small traces of alcohol. In recent years, more and more suppliers have also released really zero-percent beers. The 0.0 variants can also be drunk by pregnant women without hesitation.