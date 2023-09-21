Home page World

Traffic jam on the Mittlerer Ring in Munich. Car exhaust fumes contribute to particulate matter pollution in Germany and Europe (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Fine dust kills millions of people worldwide every year. A new study provides dramatic results. According to experts, it’s even worse.

Brussels – Last week, the European Parliament decided on stricter limits for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide in order to improve air quality in Europe. High time, it seems: one published on Wednesday (September 20th). British newspaper investigation Guardian shows that around 98 percent of people in Europe breathe air that is harmful to their health.

Fine dust pollution: Europe faces “serious public health crisis”

Spanish MEP Javi López said that one must follow the scientific findings and adapt the air quality standards to the WHO guidelines on the decision on stricter EU limit values. “Tackling air pollution in Europe requires immediate action. This slow-motion pandemic is taking a devastating toll on our society, leading to premature deaths and a variety of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases,” the Social Democrat continued. According to an investigation by the Guardian 400,000 people in Europe die every year as a result of dangerous air pollution.

Fine dust (type PM 2.5) The study’s measurements relate to PM 2.5 fine dust, which is mainly produced when fossil fuels such as coal, gasoline or diesel are burned. The term PM stands for Particulate Matter and refers to tiny particles. In the case of PM 2.5, the particulate matter has a diameter of only 2.5 micrometers (µm) and can therefore penetrate the lungs. The pollutants also enter the bloodstream, which means they can affect almost every organ in the body. According to WHO guidelines, the annual average PM 2.5 concentration should not exceed five micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3).

98 percent of Europeans live in regions with “highly harmful particulate matter pollution,” according to the study, which is based on data from 1,400 ground measuring stations and satellite images. The researchers referred to the limit values ​​set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Around two thirds of people in Europe live in areas where particulate matter pollution is more than twice the WHO limit values. “This is a serious public health crisis,” said Roel Vermeulen, a professor of environmental epidemiology at Utrecht University who led the research team Guardianstudy led.

Three quarters of people in Germany live with more than twice the WHO guideline value

In North Macedonia air pollution is the GuardianAccording to the study, it is highest in Europe and is sometimes almost six times higher than the WHO limit. Overall, the east of Europe is more polluted than the west. An exception, however, is the north of Italy, where particulate matter pollution is sometimes four times the WHO guideline value. In Germany, around three quarters of the population lives at more than twice the guideline value. But there is another way: According to measurements, the air was particularly clean in Sweden and northern Scotland.

Air pollution remains the leading environmental cause of premature deaths in the EU, the European Parliament has warned. The tragic thing about these numbers is that the deaths could have been avoided. According to experts, the actual suffering could be even higher. “The estimate does not take into account the millions of cases of non-fatal diseases, years spent with disability, hospitalizations or the health effects of other pollutants,” said Hanna Boogaard, an expert on air pollution in Europe at the US Health Effects Institute Guardian to consider.

Worldwide deaths due to air pollution: These regions are affected in Germany

Eight million people worldwide die every year as a result of air pollution caused by fossil fuels Study in 2021 which also involved researchers from the University of Harvard. The numbers are therefore significantly higher than originally assumed. In Germany alone, 200,000 people die Consequences of fine dustwhich corresponds to around a fifth of all deaths annually.

The Fine dust pollution According to the study, it is particularly high in the Ruhr area, Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The data speaks for itself: switching to renewable energy saves lives.