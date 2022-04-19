A drug dealer who supplied rapper Mac Miller with pills shortly before he died of an overdose has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison. Ryan Reavis pleaded guilty last year to handing over contaminated medicines containing the very heavy pain-killing substance fentanyl. He was sentenced Monday to 131 months in prison, the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office reported.
#eleven #years #prison #dealer #rapper #Mac #Miller #fatal #pills
Security policy A NATO debate begins in Parliament today, which could lead to a far-reaching and historic decision on membership
Policy|Security policyThe parliamentary debate that begins today will enable Parliament to form a position on NATO membership. At the same...
Leave a Reply