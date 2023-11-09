The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” announced its responsibility for the attack with two drones, on Wednesday, on the Harir base in Erbil Governorate, after the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced, on Tuesday, that the international coalition forces base at Erbil International Airport was subjected to an attack by 3 drones.
Dozens of injuries
The Pentagon revealed that about 45 American soldiers and employees were injured as a result of a series of recent attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria.
She explained that her forces were subjected to more than 40 attacks in Iraq and Syria since last October 14, causing “minor” casualties, and there are about 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the war against ISIS.
Barzani enters the line
This escalation prompted the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to demand that Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani not allow “outlaw forces” to create problems for Iraq and the region, considering Tuesday’s attacks on Erbil a “dangerous development.”
The President of the Region and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region stressed that “the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s request from the Iraqi Prime Minister as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is that outlaw forces must not be allowed to create problems for Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”
He added: “We are waiting for the Iraqi Prime Minister, and we believe that this type of action will not help Iraq and is not correct, and the interest does not lie in entering Iraq with these problems.”
Why Erbil?
Observers believe that these statements by Barzani reflect mounting concerns about the consequences of the continuation and expansion of the scope of these attacks, which are increasingly targeting American forces and bases in the region, especially in Erbil Governorate, most notably the Harir base and the coalition base at Erbil International Airport.
Pointing out that the focus of the attacks on Erbil reveals that these factions aim to stir up chaos and sectarian and nationalist sensitivities in the country, and to undermine stability in all regions of Iraq.
Director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- This is a very important call to urge Baghdad to assume its responsibilities in ensuring security and curbing and pursuing illegal armed organizations, which have recently increasingly targeted Iraqi airports and military bases that include forces and advisors from the international coalition forces, especially in Erbil, which plays an important role in this context.
- These factions, which carry out their attacks under the title of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, are not linked to or adhere to the orders of the General Command of the Armed Forces, and therefore they are outside the law and outside the authority of the state. They threaten security and stability, and adopt goals of their own that contradict the highest national interests of Iraq.
- The presence of the coalition forces and its bases in the country is legitimate and in accordance with official treaties and agreements, the most prominent of which is the partnership and alliance agreement between Baghdad and Washington, which was held in 2008 and ratified by Parliament in 2009. Qualitative additions were made to it and it was supplemented with broad plans and programmes, to include various forms of technological, developmental and cultural cooperation, as well as The security, military and political aspects of course.
- Thus, these attacks, whether in Erbil or in Baghdad and other areas, targeting the coalition forces, are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and its constitution, which does not permit the presence of armed groups outside the scope of the regular and official Iraqi forces. These are groups that spread chaos, threaten civil war, and harm Iraq’s interests, relations, and international standing.
- Hence the importance of Barzani’s call for Baghdad to pursue outlaws, control the phenomenon of uncontrolled weapons, and ensure the sovereignty and prestige of the state in the face of militia attacks on it, and his emphasis that what is happening is not in Iraq’s interest.
#daily. #factions #focus #attacks #American #bases #Iraqi #Kurdistan