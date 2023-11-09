The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” announced its responsibility for the attack with two drones, on Wednesday, on the Harir base in Erbil Governorate, after the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced, on Tuesday, that the international coalition forces base at Erbil International Airport was subjected to an attack by 3 drones.

Dozens of injuries

The Pentagon revealed that about 45 American soldiers and employees were injured as a result of a series of recent attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria.

She explained that her forces were subjected to more than 40 attacks in Iraq and Syria since last October 14, causing “minor” casualties, and there are about 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the war against ISIS.

Barzani enters the line

This escalation prompted the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to demand that Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani not allow “outlaw forces” to create problems for Iraq and the region, considering Tuesday’s attacks on Erbil a “dangerous development.”

The President of the Region and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region stressed that “the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s request from the Iraqi Prime Minister as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is that outlaw forces must not be allowed to create problems for Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

He added: “We are waiting for the Iraqi Prime Minister, and we believe that this type of action will not help Iraq and is not correct, and the interest does not lie in entering Iraq with these problems.”

Why Erbil?

Observers believe that these statements by Barzani reflect mounting concerns about the consequences of the continuation and expansion of the scope of these attacks, which are increasingly targeting American forces and bases in the region, especially in Erbil Governorate, most notably the Harir base and the coalition base at Erbil International Airport.

Pointing out that the focus of the attacks on Erbil reveals that these factions aim to stir up chaos and sectarian and nationalist sensitivities in the country, and to undermine stability in all regions of Iraq.

Director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: