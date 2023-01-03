León, Guanajuato.- Of the 42 Leonese who were injured in the road accident that occurred in Nayarit last Friday the 41st, they have already been transferred to León, reported the Guanajuato State Health Secretariat (SSG), their state of health prevents their transfer.

This Monday around 2:00 in the afternoon the penultimate patient arrived, reported the Ministry of Health, she was transferred by air from the city of Zapopan, coming from Tepic and transferred to the T1 high-specialty clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

He also said that the transfer of one last victim will be pending because his injuries do not allow him to be transferred, since he has a skull and thorax fracture.

Although 42 injuries were initially reported, several were discharged with minor injuries that do not put their lives at risk, and for now there are 37 who are being treated by the Nayarit health system.

Four of these injured are in a serious state of health, one of them unable to be transferred to the city of León.

Eleven more injured were reported in “code yellow”, that is, with considerable injuries already transferred to the city of León and under medical attention.

While 22 more injured were reported with “code green”, that is, with minor injuries or who have already recovered from the blows suffered during the rollover, four of them have already been discharged.

As for the deceased, the transfer was carried out during the early hours of Monday by the Ureña funeral home, which on its own initiative offered to provide the services free of charge.

The bodies arrived at around 6:00 in the morning in the city of León and at least 13 were delivered to their families in a matter of hours, so that they could begin their funerals.