The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​is likely to receive seventeen seats in the Senate, making it the largest party. This is reported by the ANP news agency. Almost all votes of the Provincial Council elections have been counted, only the results from the Caribbean Netherlands and part of the Amsterdam votes have not yet been received. In the penultimate forecast, the newcomer still ended up with sixteen seats.

GroenLinks and PvdA, who draw up a joint electoral list for the Senate, add up to fifteen seats. The VVD follows third with ten seats. For D66, the last count is a downer: they hand in a seat and end up with five. The coalition of VVD, D66, CDA and Christenunie, which occupied 32 seats in the Senate in the past four years, has 22 seats. Therefore, to get laws through the senate, they will need the support of other parties to get the necessary majority of 38 votes.

According to the latest prognosis, the rest of the Senate consists of: PVV (5), PvdD (4), SP (3), JA21 (3) and FVD (2), 50PLUS (1), SGP (1), Volt ( 1) and OSF (1). The latter is the Independent Senate Faction, a national partnership of regional parties. The last remaining seat may go to the PVV or to the SGP, according to ANP. The distribution of seats has not yet been determined. Members of Parliament and electoral colleges will vote on 30 May. Although they usually vote for their own party, they are not obliged to do so.