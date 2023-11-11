Home page World

It should only be a small eye procedure. But an Austrian woman is now scarred after various operations. She demands compensation.

Vienna – A woman from Austria went to a clinic because of chronic eye inflammation. She underwent surgery at the Vienna General Hospital (AKH) in April 2022. There was talk of a supposedly small operation. But this ended dramatically for the now 41-year-old Austrian, as did the recent operation on a pensioner. “I am almost blind and feel disfigured,” she said in an interview krone.at. And wants to sue the responsible doctors for damages.

Austrian suffers from autoimmune disease Graves’ disease – and reports nightmare eye surgery

The case originated in 2010: the Austrian woman was Autoimmune disease Graves’ disease diagnosed. This resulted in a “lid closure problem and redness of the eyes,” the 41-year-old described to the Austrian portal. So she finally decided to have an operation to get the health problems under control.

The operation was carried out at the Vienna General Hospital, a renowned university hospital in Austria’s capital. The procedure was carried out by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Although he was not an eye specialist, the “doctor was recommended to me by several people,” said the Austrian. He also confirmed that he had already gained experience in corresponding operations. But the operation didn’t go according to plan.

Autoimmune disease Graves’ disease In this autoimmune disease, the body produces antibodies (antibodies) against parts of the thyroid gland (TSH receptors). These stimulate the thyroid to produce more hormones and also to grow, which subsequently leads to hyperthyroidism and goiter. The disease affects the entire thyroid and not just certain areas. Outside the thyroid gland, endocrine orbitopathy (hormone-related orbital disease) or pretibial myxedema (swelling and water retention in front of the shinbone) may develop. Endocrine orbitopathy occurs in approximately 60 percent of patients with Graves’ disease. The TSH antibodies formed in Graves’ disease can affect tissue cells in the eye sockets and lead to an inflammatory reaction with tissue remodeling. See also Public notice with over 6,000 Mais Médicos vacancies reaches 99% adherence Source: deutsches-schilddruesenzentrum.de

“Things seen fivefold”: Eye surgery has catastrophic consequences – doctor talks his way out of it

The patient complained of discomfort a few days after the operation. The woman from Graz said she had “seen things fivefold” and could no longer read, write or do sports. The woman stated that she had been inadequately informed about the possible risks of the procedure. After the obviously unsuccessful operation, the doctor who performed the operation probably tried to deny all blame. “He tried to convince me that it was my illness. “But my thyroid levels were within the normal range,” says the 41-year-old today.at the course of the follow-up examination.

From the patient’s point of view, the operating doctor had done “more than was necessary” during the procedure. In addition to the affected left eye, the right one was also operated on and the cheekbones were also straightened. But after the first negative experience, further operations followed. But the complaints kept getting worse. After an additional operation, an implant burst: “The surgeon had tightened the screws too tightly during the second operation, so the implant broke during the procedure. He just said: ‘I’m just a strong man,'” the patient told the portal.

Eye expert in Spain judges procedures to be “demonstrably catastrophic” – patient demands compensation

Only an internationally recognized eye expert in Spain, whom the 41-year-old identified after a long search, was able to alleviate the health problems with two surgeries. According to the Austrian, he is said to have said that he had “never experienced a case like this,” as both portals from the Alpine republic reported unanimously. “The interventions have been proven to be catastrophic,” explained the Spanish doctor.

The AKH commented on the allegations, krone.at quotes from it as follows: “The patient has consulted a lawyer who does not make the findings prepared abroad available, so an expert opinion is still pending.” The lawyer for the woman who was marked by the operations confirmed this today.at, there were “a large number of malpractice cases” in his client’s case. The woman is demanding 40,000 euros in compensation from the AKH. Also because she had to bear the costs of the two operations by the Spanish specialist herself, amounting to 36,000 euros.

