The pandemic leaves painful stories. Great commotion caused in Santiago del Estero the death of two brothers, who died hours apart from the coronavirus. They had 38 and 43 years and they were well known in the capital of the province, since they integrated a well-known family of carpenters In this city.

It’s about the brothers Rolando and Daniel Lezana, who were hospitalized because of the covid. The outcome was the worst possible: they died hours apart, one on the night of this Friday and another already entered on Saturday.

They were part of a family of several siblings who they were engaged in carpentry and they were well known in Santiago del Estero. The news caused deep pain and the networks were filled with messages of condolences for those close to him.

As officially reported, one of them had a heart history, while the other did not have any previous risk factors.

Two of the three Lezana brothers were part of an important carpentry shop in Santiago, which is why the news struck a chord.

According to the official report, provided by the Ministry of Health of the province, the first person to die was Rolando Lezana and hours later, the next day, the death of his brother Daniel, who was also hospitalized, was known. Social networks, immediately, were filled with messages for the death of both.

One of the cousins ​​of the deceased, Nicolás Lezana, wrote on his Facebook wall: “My God, how much pain for the family. First Rolando, now you cousin. Daniel, you are flying with your brother. Unfortunately, Daniel, Rolando’s brother, has also just left. Lord, I ask for strength for my uncles and cousins, especially for my aunt raquel“.

Another of her cousins, Oscar, also shared her grief. “Damn covid,” he wrote on his personal network. And he prayed that “from eternal rest they give strength and comfort to his mother and the whole family to face their losses.”

The pain of a cousin of the two brothers who died of covid in Santiago del Estero.

In this province, the second wave of the pandemic is hitting hard, with more than 800 daily cases of coronavirus and intensive therapy, both from the private and public sectors, almost collapsed, with more than 90% full.

According to the latest epidemiological report in Santiago del Estero there are 48,550 accumulated infected; 32,439 were recovered and 16,374 remain active. The total of deceased reaches 556.

The deaths of the Lezana brothers were recorded in the informative part of this Saturday. They were two of the 13 fatalities that the province took over that day..

