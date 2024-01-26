Janneke has my book for the recipe The Pastry Chef took it and gave it its own twist. In the latest version (the recipe is still being improved to this day) I add whole milk to the shells of the shrimps, which yields 500 grams of whole milk stock. Janneke uses 400 grams of shrimp stock with 100 grams of whipped cream and that is a fraction richer and fuller in taste. That's great, I learned something again! The extra cream makes the ragout shine just a little more than in my original recipe, almost as soft as velvet.

When preparing the recipe, I made croquettes from one half and envelopes from the other half. For the latter, take ready-made butter puff pastry slices measuring 12 by 12 cm. Place a ball of ragout in the middle, fold the envelope and brush with egg yolk and freeze. Place the envelopes directly from the freezer in an oven at 210 degrees and after 15 to 20 minutes the puff pastry is done and the ragout is hot. This is an ideal lunch dish and does not require frying.

Have you tried one of Janneke's dishes and would you like to tell us how it went and show you the result? Send a photo with text (maximum 200 words) to [email protected]