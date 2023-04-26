Almost an Orphan: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Wednesday 26 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Almost an orphan is broadcast, a 2022 film directed by Umberto Carteni, a remake of the French film I present you again. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Valentino and Costanza are husband and wife and have founded a very famous design brand in Milan. Valentino, originally from Puglia, has no relationship with his family, having even decided to change his surname. The latter suddenly and due to a misunderstanding moves from Puglia to Milan to re-establish relations with him, setting in motion a series of paradoxical situations.

Almost an orphan: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Almost an Orphan, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Riccardo Scamarcio: Valentine

Vittoria Puccini: Constance

Antonio Gerardi: Nicola

Grace Slave: Lulu

Adriano Pappalardo: Pa

Chiara Di Benedetto: Gaga

Manuela Zero: Mara

Paolo Sassanelli: Pine

Ema StokholmaMadame Gignac

Nunzia Schiano: Mà

Bebo Storti: Sergio

Antonio Aiello

Streaming and TV

Where to see Almost an Orphan on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 26 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.