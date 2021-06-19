Almost a whole family She was found dead this Friday inside her house in the department of Godoy Cruz, in Mendoza, and only a newborn baby was rescued alive and rushed to the Notti hospital, in Guaymallén, and is stable.

Investigators estimate that the five family members who died were victims of a carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tragedy was discovered by a relative on Friday night and occurred in a house on Cerro Tolosa street, in the town of Gobernador Benegas.

The victims were identified as Fabio Díaz, 28, his partner Carla Sol Patraquia, 30, Josefina Pellegrina, 7, Joaquín Pellegrina, 6, and Sofía Díaz, 1 year old.

The four-day-old baby is called Delfina Díaz, who was admitted to neonatology at Notti.

As it transpired, the 6 and 7-year-old boys were children of the woman with a former partner, Gabriel Pellegrina, who discovered the drama and alerted the police.

Pellegrina came to the house to look for her children, but no one answered. Faced with the insistent calls and not getting an answer, the man got desperate and broke down the door main of the house.

Upon entering, he encountered the worst-case scenario. The father of the family was near the bathroom door, since at that moment he was showering, while the mother was on her bed.

In the midst of a nervous breakdown, the man took his two children out and called 911. Ambulances, firefighters and workers from the local gas company came to the scene.

The health personnel were only able to rescue the baby, barely four days old, who is in a stable hospital at the Humberto Notti children’s hospital.

Pellegrina said she felt a strong smell of gas in the house when he was able to enter.

It is usual that with the arrival of the cold, the authorities report on the measures to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, which would have happened with this family tragedy in Godoy Cruz.

In principle, Civil Defense warns that if the flame of the stove is very orange it indicates that it is doing bad combustion.

He also recommends having windows ajar so there is a draft, in addition to vents in rooms.

In case of using jugs, keep them outside the house and work with permitted pipes, not with rubber hoses. While for those who use a wood stove, it is advisable to control that the draft prevents smoke from entering the property.

Turn off appliances (even electrical ones) when the locals go to sleep.

