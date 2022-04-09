Mexico.- From being known as a penitentiary center, the Marías Islands will soon become what could be the most important cultural center in Mexico. The opening of this eco-tourism space will take place in July as revealed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his most recent visit to this insular elevation.

Through social networks, the federal executive revealed that it took four hours to get from San Blas, Nayarit to Isla Madre, and also stressed that within three months, this space will be open to tourist visits.

“It took us four hours to cross from San Blas to Isla Madre. As I said this morning: in three months, people will be able to visit this old prison, now converted into a cultural and eco-tourism center.”AMLO wrote on Twitter.

Tweet by Andrés Manuel López Obrador

He also stated that the Marías Islands will no longer be a prison, then; “Now, the coast of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco will form part of a region for tourism, cultural and environmental development”.

It should be remembered that it was in February 2019 when the closure of the historic prison in the Marías Islands was announced after more than 100 years of operation. This to become a cultural center.

Four Federal Social Readaptation Centers were located in this insular region; Las Bugambilias, El Aserradero, Laguna del Toro and Morelo, which received prisoners of medium and high danger.

After the eviction of the people who inhabited said place, only a little more than 100 workers remained in charge who supported Semarnat in the delivery process and after that the Comprehensive Project of the Marías Islands began, which contemplated the opening of the Island Mother to conservation tourism.