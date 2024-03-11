Almost a third of young people think, partly due to social media, that the chance of becoming rich is high. This is evident from research by the Wijzer in Geldzaken platform. Young people estimate that this chance is greatest if they have their own company, but they also see great potential in investing and trading in crypto.
Marloe van der Schrier
