After an investigation that followed the satellite images of 220,000 glaciers in the world, the magazine ‘Nature’ showed that the retreat of the ice mass accelerated dramatically between 2000 and 2019. In parallel, the British newspaper ‘The Guardian ‘made a synthesis of more than 100 computerized models from institutes around the planet and concluded that the thaw cannot be avoided, but it can be slowed down if there are substantial changes.

Even if the targets set in the Paris Agreement are met, 10% of glacier ice will melt by 2050. The British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ reached this conclusion after synthesizing information from more than 100 computer models of institutes around the world in 2020. The loss is equivalent to 13,200 cubic kilometers of water, or as the newspaper calculates, “10 million Wembley stadiums” full.

The study projects several possible scenarios based on information from the nearly 200,000 mountain glaciers on the planet. All from emission patterns and climate circulation.

In parallel, the scientific journal ‘Nature’ published an investigation that followed satellite images of around 220,000 glaciers in the world from 2000 to 2019 and gives evidence of an accelerated thaw. Both the ‘Guardian’ study and the ‘Nature’ research exclude data from Greenland and Antarctica.

The sea level has risen an average of 0.74 millimeters a year due to the thaw

Between 2000 and 2004, an average of 227 gigatons of ice were lost annually, but in subsequent years, and particularly after 2015, glaciers melted at a faster rate. In the end, they estimate that on average 267 gigatons of ice melted per year between 2000 and 2019.

After a similar study in 2020 on the thaw in Antarctica, NASA calculated that one gigaton is equivalent to a block of ice of 341 meters high above New York’s Central Park (which is 4 km long by 0.8 wide).

The group of scientists, which includes geographers, glaciologists and experts in geomorphology, among other disciplines, estimates that this thaw contributed to a rise in sea level of 0.74 millimeters per year, which is equivalent to 21% of the total increase. of sea level during these 19 years.

“Basically no matter where we look, we are seeing mass losses, we are seeing a fairly rapid mass loss,” says one of the researchers, Robert McNabb, professor of terrestrial remote sensing of environmental systems at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland. .

McNabb adds that that loss “appears to be increasing and there is no indication that this is going to change anytime soon.”

For the expert, this study could fill important gaps in the analysis of the losses of ice masses to refine the predictions. Scientists like him have been warning for several years that the high temperatures caused by climate change are destroying the world’s glaciers and ice shelves. This is contributing to rising sea levels and threatening the world’s coastal populations. But according to this research, some glaciers in Alaska, Iceland, the Alps or the Pamir Mountains in the Himalayas, are among the most affected by the loss of ice mass. And in these areas, with significant human groups, food and water could be scarce for years to come.

Glaciologists such as Professor Twila Moon, from the National Snow & Ice Data Center, warn that it is impossible to prevent these ice masses from melting, or even aim to keep them as they are. “We are at a point where we are trying to keep as much ice as possible and really decrease that loss rate.”

In line with this analysis, the work of ‘The Guardian’ highlights that the loss of the next few years is already irreversible.

Research says 10% of glaciers will be lost by 2050

“What we see in the mountains today was caused by greenhouse gases two or three decades ago,” told ‘The Guardian’ Ben Marzeion, a glaciologist at the University of Bremen in Germany. For him, “it is too late to prevent many glaciers from melting.” But he highlights that today’s decisions will affect how the world will look “two or three generations from now.”

Between 2021 and 2050, Marzeion calculated the average loss to be 13,200 gigatons of ice. If massive cuts were made in greenhouse gas emissions, that loss could be reduced a bit.

In total, the difference between the best and the worst scenario between now and 2050 is that less than 20% of that glacial mass can be saved, the other 80% will be irretrievably lost. But the decisions made today could have significant effects from the second half of this century. “In a low emissions scenario, the current glacier mass is projected to decrease by 18% by 2100,” says the British newspaper.

In its most recent report, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimated that by that year the sea level will have risen by more than one meter.

A researcher from the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) fixes a plaque to commemorate the disappearance of the Ayoloco glacier on the top of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano in the state of Mexico, Mexico. April 21, 2021. © Maria Paula Martinez / UNAM via Reuters

Last week, a group of researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico climbed to the top of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, in the State of Mexico, to fix a plaque commemorating a glacier that no longer exists.

“TO THE FUTURE GENERATIONS”, says the text printed on the sheet that Professor Hugo Delgado Granados, researcher at the Institute of Geophysics (IGf) and Anel Pérez Martínez, director of Literature and Promotion of the Reading of the Coordination of Cultural Diffusion of the UNAM.

“The Ayoloco glacier existed here and it receded until it disappeared in 2018. In the coming decades, the Mexican glaciers will irretrievably disappear. This plaque is to record that we knew what was happening and what needed to be done. Only you will know if we did it. ”

With EFE and Reuters