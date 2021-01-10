Most of the PCR tests used in Ukraine are made in Russia. About this on your page in Facebook said the chairman of the National Medical Chamber of Ukraine, director of the Institute of Vaccines and Immunobiologicals Serhiy Kravchenko.

Thus, the specialist reacted to the statements of the Ukrainian authorities about the impossibility of purchasing the Russian vaccine.

“Another lie (…) about the Sputnik V vaccine and other Russian-made medical immunobiological preparations! In Ukraine, when diagnosing coronavirus disease COVID-19, Russian-made PCR test systems are used in 90 percent of cases. Such Russian companies as “Vector-Best”, “DNA-Technology”, “Amplisens”, “Hema” and others, ”wrote Kravchenko.

In addition, the physician noted that the Ukrainian test systems, which are produced by the Kharkov company “Astravir”, are also made from Russian components.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Ilya Kiva suspected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of being vaccinated with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”. The deputy called the Russian vaccine the most effective drug against coronavirus to date. According to him, the position of the Ukrainian leader, who refused the Russian vaccine, “takes hundreds of lives every day,” which is why citizens “curse” the head of state.

On January 8, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov confirmed the filing of an application for registration of Sputnik V by Biolek. The company, headquartered in Kharkiv, announced that it had filed an application for registration of the Russian vaccine with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health on January 5. In the application, the vaccine is named “Gam-COVID-Vac”.

Sputnik V was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus. Later, the Russian Ministry of Health registered another drug – “EpiVacCorona”, developed by the Rospotrebnadzor Center “Vector”.