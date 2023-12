Casper van EijckHe worked as a club doctor among top football players and was a welcome guest of the duo Gijp & Derksen. The contrast with what he considers his life's work is enormous: eradicating pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest diseases from the world. Casper van Eijck, who, in addition to being a celebrity, is above all a renowned top surgeon, has now retired: “The pancreas is the most exciting organ for a surgeon.”