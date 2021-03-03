Palma’s councilor for internal governance, Alberto Jarabo, says that almost all the terraces for which there had been permission to use parking spaces have reopened. “It is good news that they can reopen. This allows businesses to survive and provides opportunities for people to meet.”

Jarabo appealed for caution and responsibility in respecting the rules and “avoiding putting lives and the tourism season at risk”. He also asked for residents’ understanding. “They will be unable to use these parking spaces for a while.”