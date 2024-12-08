A total of twelve autonomous communities will be at risk this Monday (yellow alert) due to snow, rain, waves and strong gusts of wind, especially Asturias and Castilla y León, which will have red alert for snowfall, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The snowfall will put Asturias and Castilla y León on red alert, where an accumulation of snow is expected in 24 hours 40 centimetersfrom 1,200 meters. To a lesser extent, snow will affect Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja, with accumulations that may reach five centimeters in 24 hours.

The rains will affect Cantabria, Castilla y León, Navarra and the Basque Country, which will be on yellow alert due to rainfall that can accumulate up to 40 liters per square meter in twelve hours.

For their part, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Castilla y León and the Balearic Islands will be at risk (yellow alert) due to gusts of wind that may reach 80 km/h. In turn, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, Murcia and the Valencian Community will be on yellow alert due to waves. This phenomenon will activate the orange alert in Cantabria, Catalonia and the Basque Country for waves that may reach six meters high.

In general, the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will continue to be under the influence of an arctic air mass which, together with the approach of a Mediterranean storm, is expected to leave rainfall in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, without ruling out Alborán.

The rains will be more abundant and persistent in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and the north of the Iberian system. There will be moderate snowfall in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, with it also being possible in the southeastern mountains. The elevation will be approximately 700/900 m, rising in the western half to 1,000/1,200 m. They are expected significant accumulations in interiors of the extreme north, especially in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range above 1,200 m. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals will predominate, with a low probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the islands with greater relief.

Temperatures will continue to drop, moderately in the south of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The frost will affect most of the interior of the northern half and the southeast quadrant of the peninsula, becoming strong in the Pyrenees.

Finally, wind will blow from the north and northwest in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which during the first half of the day will have strong intervals and very strong gusts in large areas of the northern and eastern thirds of the peninsula, the central mountains and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands too moderate trade winds will blow with strong intervals.

Prediction by communities

GALICIA: Cloudy or overcast in the east, decreasing at cloudy intervals; in the rest cloudy decreasing to slightly cloudy. Mists and fog banks in high areas. Rain and showers in the northeastern half and throughout the extreme north, without ruling out other mountain areas of the Community. Snow level at 900-1000 meters at dawn, rising at noon to about 1200-1300 meters to drop somewhat in the afternoon.

Temperatures without changes or with a slight decrease in the minimum temperatures in the western half. Weak frosts in mountain areas of the southeast. Wind from the north, moderate to strong on the coast and light to moderate in the interior, tending to decrease during the day.

ASTURIAS: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and fog banks in high areas. Generalized rain and showers, being more frequent during the morning. Occasional storms are not ruled out. Snow level around 800-1000 meters at dawn, rising during the day to 1100-1300, and falling again at the end to 1000. Temperatures unchanged. Weak frosts in high areas of the Cordillera. Wind from the north, light to moderate in the interior and moderate to strong on the coast, decreasing during the day.

CANTABRIA: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and fog banks in high areas. Widespread and persistent precipitation, which will decrease in the afternoon. Occasional storms are not ruled out. Snow level around 800-900 meters, rising during the day to 1100-1200, and falling again at the end to 900-1000.

Temperatures unchanged. Weak frosts in high inland areas. Wind from the north, weak to moderate in the interior and moderate on the coast, where some strong intervals are not ruled out, subsiding in the afternoon in general.

THE BASQUE COUNTRY: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and fog banks in high areas. Widespread and persistent precipitation, which will decrease in the afternoon. Occasional storms are not ruled out. Snow level around 700-900 meters in the early morning, rising to 1000-1100 meters. Temperatures unchanged. Wind from the north, weak to moderate in the interior and moderate to strong on the coast, tending to subside in the afternoon.

CASTILLA AND LEÓN: In the mountainous north, eastern third and Central System cloudy or covered with precipitation, weak in the south, moderate and persistent in the extreme north. In the rest cloudy with cloudy intervals, with the probability of occasional weak precipitation.





Snow level 700-900 meters, increasing in the western part to 900-1100 meters. Temperatures with slight changes. Weak frosts in scattered areas of the plateau and in mountain areas, where they can be moderate, mainly in the Central System. Moderate northwest winds, with the probability of strong gusts in mountain areas.

NAVARRE: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and fog banks in high areas Generalized rainfall that will subside in the morning, except in the northwest, where it will be more persistent. Occasional storms are not ruled out. Early morning snow level around 800-900 meters, possibly lowering locally and temporarily to 700 meters and rising to around 900-1000 meters at midday.

Temperatures without changes, or slightly decreasing in the extreme south. Weak frosts in the northern third, which can be moderate in high areas of the Pyrenees. Light to moderate northwest wind.

RIOJA: Cloudy or covered with moderate rainfall, more frequent in western Iberia. Snow level 700-900 meters. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Weak frosts in the mountains. Moderate northwest winds, with the probability of strong gusts in mountain areas.

ARAGON: Cloudy or overcast skies, with precipitation in the Pyrenees, Iberian system and Cinco Villas; snow level ranging between 500 meters and 900 meters. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Frosts in the Pyrenees and weaker in the center of Huesca and the Iberian system. Moderate to strong wind from the northwest, with very strong gusts in the southeast of Teruel and high levels of the Pyrenees.

CATALONIA: Cloudy or overcast sky. On the north side of the Pyrenees, persistent snowfall with the elevation ranging between 500 and 800 meters. On the central coast, locally strong showers are not ruled out in the late hours. Minimum temperatures decreasing and maximum temperatures without changes.





Moderate frosts in the Pyrenees and weak in the north of the Central Depression. In the southern half, high levels of the Pyrenees and Ampurdán, moderate to strong wind from the north and northwest; with very strong gusts in the south of Tarragona, high levels of the Pyrenees and points of the Costa Brava, decreasing in the afternoon; in the rest, weak wind of variable direction.

ESTREMADURA: Cloudy intervals in the north, without ruling out weak precipitation in mountain areas, there may be snow above 900-1100 meters, in the rest slightly cloudy. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Weak frosts in the mountains. Winds from the north and northwest, weak to moderate, strong gusts are not ruled out in mountain areas.

COMMUNITY OF MADRID: Cloudy or overcast, with mists and fog banks. Probable rainfall, generally weak. Snow level around 700-800 meters, rising from midday to 1000-1200. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Frosts in the Sierra, which may be moderate at high altitudes. Wind from the west and northwest, weak or moderate. Strong or very strong gusts may be recorded in mountainous areas during the course of the day.

CASTILLA – LA MANCHA: Predominance of cloudy skies in the northeast and cloudy intervals in the rest. Weak rainfall in the mountains of Guadalajara and Cuenca and in the Parameras de Molina area. Snow level at 1100-1200 meters, although early in the morning it could be below 1000. Temperatures unchanged or decreasing, generally slight. Frost in high areas. Northwest wind, more intense in the central hours and in the morning in mountainous areas of the eastern half.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: Sky with cloudy intervals in Castellón and Valencia and clear in Alicante. Temperatures in slight decline. Weak frosts in interior points of the northern half. Moderate to strong wind from the northwest, with very strong gusts in the interior of Castellón and the coast of Alicante, decreasing from midday.

MURCIA: Skies that are slightly cloudy or clear. Falling temperatures, with weak frosts in the Northwest mountains. Moderate winds from the northwest, with strong intervals and occasionally very strong gusts during the first half of the day.

BALEARIC ISLANDS: Cloudy intervals with scattered showers that could be accompanied by a storm or small hail and, in Menorca and the northeast of Mallorca, be locally strong. Snow level around 1000 meters. Minimum decreasing temperatures will occur at the end of the day, and maximum temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Moderate wind with strong intervals, and gusts that in the Pitiusas could reach 70 km/h, turning light to moderate north in the afternoon.

ANDALUSIA: Skies that are slightly cloudy or clear. In the eastern third, intervals of cloudy skies, without ruling out isolated showers on the coast, where they could occasionally be accompanied by small hail, and in the mountains, with snow levels around 1000-1200 meters.

Declining temperatures, with frost in the eastern interior and mountains in the rest, generally weak. Light to moderate winds from the north, with strong intervals on the Mediterranean coast and high eastern areas, generally decreasing at the end of the day.

CANARY ISLANDS: In the north of the mountainous islands, cloudy with light rains, and cloudy intervals in the rest. Minimum temperatures with few changes, maximum temperatures with a slight decrease. Moderate northeast wind, with strong intervals in the southeast and northwest corners of the mountainous islands.