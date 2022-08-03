At Electronic Arts they say that single-player games are a very important part of the company.

A few hours ago, the financial results for the last quarter of Electronic Arts have come to light, leaving us with quite positive and stable figures for the company. We’ve known for some time that much of the company’s revenue comes from games as a service, but the latest data is even more revealing.

81% of revenue comes from games as a serviceIn the last quarter, approximately 71% of the company’s income was directly related to this type of product, but if we look at the period that ended on July 30, we will see that 81% of EA revenue comes from games as a service and not from the sale of games, as he well collects Stephen Totilo. That is the percentage of the last quarter, which in the last twelve months has dropped to 70.

This data includes both the microtransactions in free to plays as important as Apex Legends and the payments in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode of its soccer franchise, which continues to generate millions of euros year after year. Also, mobile titles they are experiencing good support from the players.

EA does not forget the single player

Despite these overwhelming figures, the company itself wanted to highlight that single player games are an important part of EAor at least that is what the CEO Andrew Wilson has assured in the meeting with investorsexplaining that they look beyond the source of income.

“We think less about what kind of games and more about what motivations they serve,” says Wilson. “We look at our community, where they spend their time and where we can or can’t meet their motivations. We’ll look to complement that with the addition of new online games, new multiplayer games and new single player games“.

