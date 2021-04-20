English clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have announced their withdrawal from the Super League. It is reported by RIA News…

Thus, almost all English clubs announced their withdrawal from the tournament. The only club from England that has not yet officially announced this is Chelsea.

The Super League was announced on 19 April. The project was planned to involve 12 top European clubs for a separate tournament.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Football Federation (FIFA) criticized this initiative and expressed their readiness to apply sanctions. In particular, the players of the Super League clubs may be deprived of the opportunity to play for the national teams.