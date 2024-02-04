Khusnullin: in Mariupol it was possible to restore almost all apartment buildings

In Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) it was possible to restore almost all apartment buildings. This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, whose words are quoted RIA News.

“Today, the development of new regions is the largest infrastructure project… A city of half a million, which was severely damaged, we have actually brought back to life. Almost all of our apartment buildings have been restored,” he explained.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, in the new regions of Russia about 40 thousand people are working to restore infrastructure.

Earlier, the Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin called the liberation of the region the main one among the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Pushilin explained that achieving this goal is important for ensuring safety. At the same time, he emphasized that the liberation of Soledar, Artemovsk and Maryinka in 2023 was a landmark event.