Here are three complementary films about the fascination for gangsters in deep America, two of them in the years of the Great Depression, about young people thirsty for adventure and an easy life, and a third in the 40s, but indebted to the others: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ is the most famous and is based on true events. And this house very well with two others, ‘Days of Heaven’ and ‘The Demon of Weapons’, which is the one that happens at the end of the 40s.

'Bonnie and Clyde' by Arthur Penn (1967)

Starring Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Pollard, Gene Hackman, and Estelle Parson. The romantic and youthful recreation of the story of a couple of outlaws who devastated the American Midwest during the years after the crack of ’29. David Newman and Robert Benton write a script based on the true story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, combining violence and lyricism, poetry and brutality, tenderness and horror. An emblematic and fascinating film, which connected with the youthful rebellion of the 60s and which launched retro fashion. ‘Bonnie and Clyde was not the first film to tell the story of the famous robbery couple but it is the most famous and the best of all.

Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty), a petty thief, tries to steal the car of the mother of Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway), a restless young waitress, thirsty for adventure. Clyde then proposes that they run away together after robbing a small store. Thus begins a flight from city to city and from robbery to robbery, leaving behind a trail of assaults and robberies that bring the police of half the country into check, putting a price on their heads, with which they become the most wanted criminals of the time. The press defends them as outcast children of the crises that devastated the United States in the 1930s, and the police look for them as murderers, thieves and dangerous criminals who cannot be escaped. They kidnap, shoot, attack and steal without ceasing in their flight towards freedom and happiness. The couple are later joined by Clyde’s brother Buck (Gene Hackman), his wife Blanche (Estelle Parsons) and CW Moss (Michael J. Pollard). They all meet a tragic end when a trap gets them down.

The film arises from the astute producer and protagonist Warren Beatty, who before Penn offered it to French filmmakers of the nouvelle vague like Godard or Truffaut. But it’s Penn who turns these dangerous criminals into victims of a system in which they have no place, turning the story into a modern western of dusty plains crisscrossed by submachine gun-wielding gunmen in sumptuous vintage cars. If Warren Beatty was already a figure (he had just starred in ‘A Magnificent Rascal’), for Faye Dunaway (who lost six kilos during filming) it was his definitive consecration, turning his image dressed in jacket and beret suits into an icon of the youth of the 60s. The film won the Oscars for best supporting actress (Estelle Parsons), and for best cinematography.

'Days of Heaven' by Terrence Malick (1978)

Starring Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard and Linda Manz. Beautiful and poetic film by Terrence Malick (‘The Thin Red Line’) that looks back at rural America in the years of World War I. Photograph by Spanish Nestor Almendros for which he won the Oscar for his magnificent work, using natural light to underline the drama of the story. The film definitively established Richard Gere.

Bill (Richard Gere) and Abby (Brooke Adams), a young couple, decide to leave the poverty and hard life they lead in Chicago in 1916. The two, along with Linda (Linda Manz), Bill’s sister, travel to the grain-growing areas of Texas where they find work as laborers on a farm. At the end of the harvest, the handsome young boss (Sam Shepard), who thinks the three of them are brothers, asks them to stay because he has fallen in love with Abby. Shortly after, they find out that he is seriously ill and about to die, so Bill encourages Abby to agree to marry him so they can finally get out of misery. However, the boss’s death does not occur, jealousy and impatience begin to undermine relationships and events take a tragic turn.

The film is a brilliant reflection on misery and its people, love, unknown beauty and the escape routes towards the exit of the abyss. Brilliant also the use of musical phrases, and the excellent performances with Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard in front. In addition to the Oscar for best photography, it was nominated in the categories of best music, best sound and best costume design.



'The Gun Demon' by Joseph H. Lewis (1953)

Starring Peggy Cummings, Russ Tamblyn, John Dall, Berry Kroeger and Morris Carnovsky. A masterpiece, a peak of film noir that, with a script by Dalton Trumbo, which develops the theme of the femme fatale who induces a man to commit a crime. The film can be considered as a clear precedent of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ in which the director Joseph H. Lewis put passion and vigor in directing. Although set after World War II, it has enough elements to be indebted to the climate of the 30s. The film was born as an independent work with few pretensions, but its perfect development, its powerful direction and some memorable performances have made it an essential film. Peggy Cummings is terrific as the troubled blonde.

Since childhood, Bart Tare (John Dall) has been obsessed with firearms. After an attempted robbery he is sent to a juvenile correctional facility despite his sister Ruby (Anabel Shaw) and her friends Clyde Boston (Harry Lewis) and Dave Allister (Nedrick Young) trying to protect him. After participating in World War II, he finds Ruby married with two children and Dave turned into a journalist. Clyde, has succeeded his father as local sheriff. At a festival, Bart meets Annie Laurie Starr (Peggy Cummins), a gun fanatic like him, whom he ends up marrying. The young woman, who has already committed a murder years ago, implicates her husband in a series of increasingly adventurous actions, muggings and robberies in which Bart must often intervene to prevent him from killing useless witnesses for free. The police begin to chase them and a patrol car ends up crashing, causing several deaths. In a mugging, Annie kills three people. Refusing to separate, the couple takes refuge in Ruby’s house. Once again, Bart must stop Annie from taking one of her sister’s children hostage. Bart and Annie’s wild escape ends in a swamp where they are surrounded by an army of volunteers assembled by Clyde and Dave. Despite being told to surrender, Annie prepares to open fire. To save his friends, Bart will immolate himself as a victim.

Pay attention to the scene of the bank robbery, which has an exemplary planning shot with the camera placed in the back of the car. The film had a remake in 1992 called ‘Guncrazy’, by director Tamra Davis, with Drew Barrymore as the protagonist, much worse than this one.