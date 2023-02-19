Video AP-La Presse/Atlas Agency- Only the snowfalls of this long winter change the landscape of this area of ​​Ukraine near the border with Russia. Here in Kupianks the situation has been stagnant since the counter-offensive months ago that allowed the Ukrainians to recover lost ground. “The Russians try to advance every day but in a chaotic way, so we keep them at bay,” says a Ukrainian military officer. This does not seem to be the case on the Bakhmut front, on whose conquest Putin’s army is concentrating these days. The evacuation order for civilians, before a possible Russian incursion, leaves a ghost town stamp. 40% of the population of Ukraine needs humanitarian aid. And whoever can provide it must be divided between that task and that of fighting the enemy. An enemy who, about to celebrate one year of the invasion, intends to commemorate that anniversary with a coup d’état.









