A total of 942 merchants, hoteliers, SMEs and the self-employed have requested to take advantage of the second package of municipal aid for the sectors most affected by the crisis, as confirmed yesterday by the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for the Economy, Francisco Morales. The City Council plans to distribute 425,000 euros in this call, of which 300,000 will be for hospitality businesses and 125,000 for shops.

The Councilor for the Treasury, Isidro Abellán, explained to THE TRUTH that a period of review of the files is now open that will last for three weeks and that will be followed by another one to correct errors, to re-review all the files before publishing the definitive list of beneficiaries.

When the call was opened, on the first day, the City Council registered 458 applications from SMEs and the self-employed to benefit from the aid. According to Abellán, of the almost a thousand requests made, a third “already has compliance”, since all the documentation is correct. In this call, the amount of aid has been increased, which will be up to 2,000 euros for hoteliers, 750 for merchants, 200 for street vendors and 500 for hoteliers without premises at street level.

The president of Codelor recognizes that the pandemic has caused a critical situation and that the recovery is slow



Deputy Mayor Morales highlighted the economic effort made by the City Council and the “will” of the City Council to help the affected sectors, despite the conviction that these amounts “will not alleviate the effects of the crisis” on the city’s businesses.

This second line of aid will reach the bank accounts of the beneficiaries probably in June. It will be the second contribution of municipal funds to the most affected sectors after the line paid in 2020 for 276,000 euros, from which 571 SMEs and freelancers benefited. On that occasion, 980 applications were formalized and direct grants ranged between 350 and 500 euros.

Incentive for trade



Morales presented yesterday, together with the General Director of Commerce, Miguel Ángel Martín, and the president of the Comercios de Lorca association (Codelor), the campaign ‘Your friend purchase’. It has been designed to boost commerce in the city through gift vouchers that customers can redeem at the 130 participating stores. It is planned to distribute 1,500 euros in prizes in May.

Martínez stressed that Lorca’s trade has gone through a “very critical” situation due to the pandemic and that the recovery is being “slow.” The new General Director of Commerce announced, for his part, that they are already working on the drafting of a Regional Commerce Plan that will be based on the professionalization of the sector.