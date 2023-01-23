The Government delegate reported this Monday that the Minimum Vital Income has already reached 19,682 households in the Region of Murcia, with a total of 61,296 beneficiaries, of which 28,328 are minors and 32,968 are adults.

«The Minimum Vital Income is not just a benefit, it is the most ambitious policy that has been launched in Spain to end situations of severe poverty and to achieve the full integration of people who are in social exclusion, and it has a special incidence in the reduction of child poverty in our Region, since, in addition to those almost 30,000 minor beneficiaries, 12,282 supplementary benefits for children have been granted, which demonstrates the scope and achievements of this project in such a short time” , he stated.

José Vélez visited the Minimum Vital Income information bus in Lorca, which in recent days has been in Murcia and Lorca on its tour throughout Spain to inform and help citizens in submitting applications for those who meet the requirements.

The Government delegate appreciated this initiative to personally provide citizens with all the necessary information about a benefit that is part of, he said, “within all those measures with a high component and social impact launched by the Government of Spain and that, together the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, the VAT reduction, the thermal social bonus or aid for the lowest incomes, among others, constitute a true social shield to protect those who need it most as never before, “he concluded.

The information bus, which was put into operation in October 2022 with the intention of approaching potential beneficiaries of the Minimum Living Income who have not requested the benefit and informing about it, has served a total of 2,119 people.