Almost a third of the bills that were urgently approved by the National Congress between February and September 2023 are stalled and have not yet been voted on. The texts “jumped” the queue in the Senate and Chamber, but instead of being considered in plenary sessions, they are in drawers. Experts consulted by Estadão believe that the lack of consensus among parliamentarians and the political use of proposals are the reasons for “forgetting” proposals considered urgent.

The urgency regime is used to speed up the processing and voting of projects. From the moment the request to speed up a matter is approved, the legislative proposal does not need to go through deadlines and regulatory formalities. In practice, however, those who decide what will or will not be put on the agenda in plenary sessions are the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate.

With a PhD in Political Science from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), Graziella Testa states that one of the reasons for the large number of projects parked in Congress is the centrality of the preparation of voting agendas in the role of the presidents of the Houses. For her, party leaders, who are central figures in approving emergencies, should have greater participation in guiding daily deliberations.

“It is not worth it for the president to plan a project that does not have a certain receptivity and that he knows will not be approved. The choice not to address these urgent issues is up to the president with different degrees of influence from the college of leaders. There should be instruments for party leaders to have a more effective influence on selecting items for the plenary agenda,” he said.

In the Chamber, 34 of the 102 proposals considered urgent between February – the month in which the new legislature in Congress began – and September are waiting to be discussed by parliamentarians. In the Senate, two of 17 proposals are still on hold.

Two texts have been in the Chamber’s queue for seven months and are not expected to be put on the agenda. One of them, authored by deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), proposes the implementation of a distress call button on cell phones. Another, filed by deputy Bruno Ganem (Podemos-SP), establishes that people arrested and convicted of non-violent crimes must provide services in animal shelters.

According to experts interviewed by the Estadão, some emergencies are approved by parliamentarians at times when issues are being widely discussed by civil society. However, because they are not voted on, these projects end up “cooling off” and losing their potential to be discussed. An example is a bill by deputy Rodrigo Gambale (Podemos-SP) who, given the rise in violence within schools, proposed the creation of a cultural week for students. The text had its urgent request approved in August, but has not yet been put up for discussion.

Lack of consensus and negotiation for positions

One of these proposals stopped in the Chamber is the Fake News Bill which, on April 26, was urgently approved by 238 deputies. However, due to pressure from big techs, such as Google, TikTok and Meta (Facebook’s parent company), it was removed from the voting agenda by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), four days after its processing was accelerated. . Until then, the proposal that provides rules for digital platforms remains unexpected to be voted on.

In the Senate, the two projects in the drawer are authored by senator Dr. Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR) and deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS). Hiran’s proposal seeks to reverse a provisional measure signed by Lula on the first day of his term, which abolished the National Health Foundation (Funasa). After the pressure suffered by the government after the approval of the urgency, the government negotiated with the senator and published three decrees that recreated the body – the promise is that it will be handed over to the Centrão. Despite the Executive’s movement, the parliamentarian’s proposal was not shelved and can still be voted on.

According to political scientist Tiago Valenciano, from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), the shelving of the project shows the dynamics in Congress. An expert in the legislative system, he observes that texts like Hiran’s can serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations such as indicating parliamentary amendments or negotiating positions.

“Emergency regimes are a legislative device to speed up the complex, but necessary, bureaucracy of the legislative process. They may emerge to raise hot topics and to push the envelope in some negotiations with the government or against the government,” he said.

All projects are authored by the Legislature

All 34 projects considered urgent that are paralyzed in Congress are authored by parliamentarians. The proposals prepared by the Executive Branch, with an urgent request approved, were assessed by the Houses. The last one was complementary bill 136/2023, which provides for compensation to States for ICMS losses on fuels. It was urgently approved on October 4th and voted on the same day.

According to Joyce Luz, researcher at the Brazilian Legislative Observatory (OLB), a nucleus linked to the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) that monitors the daily functioning of Congress, the Legislature prioritized voting on agendas authored by the government, such as the framework tax and tax reform.

“We can notice that the Legislature had a higher priority agenda for Executive projects, leaving these other texts aside. We are at the beginning of a government and, as time passes, some other agendas that do not belong to the Executive can be considered”, he stated.

Chamber and Senate say projects are not stalled

In a note sent to Estadão, the Chamber of Deputies stated that the 34 bills urgently approved in the House “are not stopped”, but depend on a prior agreement from party leaders to be voted on. “Before they are put on the agenda, they are debated between the leaders and other deputies to obtain a minimum consensus for voting,” he said. The Senate, in turn, reported that the two texts that underwent accelerated processing are ready to be deliberated, but without a defined deadline.