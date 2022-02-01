The weight of the livestock sector in Lorca remains firm and is evident in the number of existing farms despite the difficulties it faces more and more due to the pressure of a market with falling prices, increased costs and increased demands in the field of sustainability. In fact, there are 2,040 installations recorded in its municipal area, which represent almost a third of the active ones in the entire Murcian territory. Up to 663 pig farms alone are registered, according to the latest calculation made in 2021 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment.

In addition, the potential of the herd is even greater if the reference is extended to the entire county area, including all types of livestock. In fact, with data from 2020, in the Guadalentín Valley as a whole, there are 923 pig farms (out of the current 1,550 in the Community), for another 799 goat farms, 620 sheep farms, 261 cattle farms, 160 poultry farms, 159 beekeepers and 76 rabbit farmers. All together they add up to about 3,000 of the 7,500 that are counted in the Region.

The evolution experienced in recent years, as highlighted by the agrarian organizations themselves, reflects that there has been a trend towards the reduction of farms, while the census and their modernization have increased.

At the same time, a leap has been made in quality to achieve excellent health status. Thus, endemic diseases such as brucellosis, tuberculosis and African swine fever, among others, have been eradicated. In addition, within the family farm model, progress has been made in professionalization and there are numerous groups of farmers immersed in processes of selection and genetic improvement of native breeds.

intensive modality



The white-coated pig is the main productive reference, integrated in Lorca within the Pig Health Defense Group (Adespolorca). In fact, the business that moves this activity plays a determining role in the final balance of the entire livestock sector, with a significant impact on regional GDP. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, 7% of all the pigs raised in Spain come from Murcian farms, within an intensive mode that has not stopped growing.

The 2020 census by typology indicated that there were 2,120,158 pig heads; 617,366 sheep; 213,091 for goats; and 83,864 cattle. However, from the Ministry they estimate that there would already be some 2.6 million pigs, within a global calculation of some 12 million animals, among which 8 million hens stand out. Figures that speak for themselves of the economic value of all regional livestock production, which exceeds 1,180 million euros, with 40% exported.

For this reason, the sector is closing ranks to demand a greater commitment from all administrations to contribute to the viability of this activity.