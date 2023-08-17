“VseInstrumenty.ru”: 31 percent of Russians made repairs on credit funds

This season, 79 percent of Russians encountered problems during repairs. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the VseInstrumenty.ru online store, which Lenta.ru got acquainted with.

Almost half of the respondents (48 percent) admitted that they did the repairs with savings, and just under a third (31 percent) with loans. In addition, 14 percent of those surveyed had to increase their planned budget. Of these, one in five (22 percent) increased their budget by 30–40 percent, the same number increased by 10–20 percent, and for 39 percent, costs increased by no more than ten percent.

Almost every tenth (nine percent) respondent stated that he allocated money for repairs from the current budget. Another six percent had to borrow money from relatives and friends, and three percent made repairs thanks to the proceeds from the sale of the car. Among other common problems, experts named difficulties in finding furniture and decor elements, as stated by 38 percent of respondents, as well as the unprofessionalism of the repair team (30 percent).

Earlier, analysts from SberInsurance and Repair with SberServices presented the results of a survey, according to which, in the first half of 2023, Russians were ready to spend no more than four million rubles on apartment renovations. At the same time, citizens estimated the minimum cost of changing the appearance of housing at 100,000 rubles. On average, repairs cost 1.6 million rubles.