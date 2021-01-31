A third of dance clubs in France, after the end of the quarantine announced in the country due to the situation with the coronavirus, may not resume their work. This assessment was given by the National Federation of Music Clubs, which before the pandemic united about 1,500 establishments throughout the country. On Sunday, January 31, reports TASS…

“More than 400 discos have already put the key under the door forever,” the federation noted. Before the onset of coronavirus infection, the dance industry’s annual turnover was more than € 2 billion.

In the spring of last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, the French authorities suspended the work of discos until March 15, and they did not open even during the period of the temporary cancellation of quarantine.

“Forced sleep for ten months put discos on the edge of the abyss,” the newspaper writes. Nice-matin…

Roughly half of the clubs that had ceased to exist have closed as a result of a court order. Others did so of their own accord, assessing their ability to survive the crisis.

In the meantime, representatives of the national federation have proposed using the club premises as vaccination centers, although this idea has not aroused much enthusiasm in the society. In addition, such use of premises does not solve the problem of loss of income for authors, performers, composers whose works were performed at dances.

On January 30, more than 90 people were fined in France for attending a party despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

According to the latest data as of January 30, more than 3.1 million cases of coronavirus have been detected in France, over 75.6 thousand people have died.

From February 1, France plans to close the borders to all arrivals from outside the EU. On January 14, restrictions were tightened in the country amid the situation with the coronavirus. Since January 16, a curfew has been introduced from 18:00, the rules for entering the territory have been tightened and border controls have been tightened. In particular, tourists need to test negative for coronavirus.