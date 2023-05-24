Almost a quarter of drivers under the age of 35 say they engage in risky behavior behind the wheel. This is evident from the annual Barometer responsible driving of the French Foundation Vinci Autoroutes. Young men are especially bad.

The use of smartphones and the consumption of alcohol and drugs is increasing among young people under the age of 35, especially among men. This is evident from the annual survey of 12,400 motorists in eleven European countries, performed by Ipsos. No fewer than 67 percent of younger drivers consider non-hands-free phone use while driving harmless, while 15 percent have already had an accident or near-accident as a result of using it.

Drugs and alcohol

The findings indicate that young people under the age of 35, especially men, are more likely to engage in risky behavior than in previous years. 23 percent of young people use the phone to watch movies or videos while driving. They do not find the use of drugs (19 percent) and the danger of falling asleep behind the wheel really irresponsible. More than half of those surveyed (54 percent) have no problem driving when they are very tired.

Traffic rules ‘unbearable restriction’

Another worrying aspect is that about one in three European drivers aged 16 to 24 do not comply with the seat belt requirement. Also, 15 percent of young people have no problems with driving under the influence. And then there is also the tendency to massively ignore the traffic rules. According to the French sociologist David Le Breton, these young people experience the traffic rules as a limitation that robs them of their ability to judge the circumstances for themselves. “That is why they constantly reinterpret it according to their own insights,” he said last year in response to the Vinci Autoroutes survey.

Highest score anxious drivers

The implications of this trend are clear, as 89 percent of respondents say they have been frightened by the aggressive or dangerous behavior of other drivers. That is the highest score in the thirteen years in which the traffic survey has been conducted. Vinci Autoroutes is the largest owner of toll roads in Europe. In total, they check more than 4000 kilometers of toll roads in France. More than 2.5 million vehicles use these roads every day.