It has been noticed in every personal conversation in the last few days: As soon as the language comes to Mario Draghi, a smile of confidence flits across the faces of the Italians. Even before Draghi’s nomination as new prime minister, the country had been proud of the “savior of the euro” – but the calm and at the same time determined manner of the former ECB boss in the party talks with regard to the formation of his government has once again increased his reputation considerably .

The popularity of the 73-year-old Roman was confirmed yesterday in a new poll: 85 percent of those questioned said they were satisfied with Draghi’s nomination as the new Prime Minister; 86 percent consider him competent, 72 percent have “great or very great” trust in him. All of them all-time records.

Since Friday evening it has also been clear with whom Draghi will rule the country. After a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister-designate presented his new cabinet. The new Italian government comprises a total of 23 ministers, eight non-party technocrats and fifteen exponents from the parties represented in Mario Draghi’s grand coalition. The high number of party representatives shows that the new prime minister was keen to integrate the political forces that supported him into his government and thus to hold them accountable. There are only eight women among the new cabinet members.

Surprisingly, Di Maio remains foreign minister

The previous Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio from the Five Star Movement stayed at his post as a surprise – apparently Draghi did not want to throw more salt on the wounds of the protest movement, which had already had to cope with the loss of “their” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and was generally having a hard time to join the new government coalition. Health Minister Roberto Speranza from the small left-wing party Liberi e Uguali can deservedly keep his portfolio.

The Ministry of the Interior will also remain under the old leadership: the non-party former police prefect Luciana Lamorgese will keep the key ministry. The former President of the Italian Constitutional Court, Marta Cartabia, becomes Minister of Justice: The top lawyer was initially also traded as a possible new head of government. Daniele Franco will be the new minister for economy and finance: the general director of the Italian central bank Banca d’Italia is a close confidante of Draghi.

Matteo Salvini’s name is missing from the list of ministers: The Lega boss and ex-interior minister had made a spectacular political turnaround from opponent to the euro to a staunch European in recent days. A post in the cabinet would have been too much of a good thing for the Social Democratic PD. The Lega is represented in the new government by Salvini’s vice Giancarlo Giorgetti, among others. The economist is a representative of the moderate party wing and will head the Ministry of Economic Development.

The Italians have almost messianic hopes for their new prime minister. The political prerequisites for successful governance seem to be quite good: The The coalition is so broadly based politically that the individual parties are numerically too weak to be able to sabotage Draghi. The new prime minister will therefore hardly make any compromises: “If you don’t like my line, you are free to go your own way.”

The new cabinet, which will be sworn in by Sergio Mattarella on Saturday in the Quirinal Palace, the official seat of the President, has the advantage of being able to draw financially: He has the 209 billion euros from the European Corona aid fund Next to build the country Generation EU available.

Draghi is pressed for time

Differences of opinion about the use of the Corona aid money had led to the overthrow of Giuseppe Conte’s government – under Draghi, they are expected to be the glue that holds the heterogeneous coalition together. The reformulation of the national plan for the use of the grants and loans from the Recovery Fund will be one of the first major challenges that await the new prime minister – and he is under considerable time pressure: the EU Commission’s deadline for submitting projects is 30. April.

The previous plans of the Conte government had caused irritation in Brussels: They contained too many grants according to the watering can principle and too few future-oriented, structurally effective projects. Draghi will not completely overturn Conte’s plans, which have since been improved – but he will certainly not take individual client groups and interest groups into account in his corrections, as the previous government did.

As for his further political intentions, Draghi has only partially exposed the cards. To get an idea of ​​this, however, it is sufficient to read the warnings and recommendations that he had addressed to Rome as President of the Italian Central Bank and later as Head of the European Central Bank. Draghi has been calling for reforms in three areas for almost two decades: a reform of the bureaucracy that stifles any initiative in the bud with nonsensical laws and harassing regulations, a reform of the judiciary, which often takes more than ten years to question legal certainty, and foreign investors and a tax reform that no longer focuses on the taxation of labor. Every single reform is a Herculean task in itself – but if there is one who is trusted to pass it, it is the new prime minister.

Government against the depression

Even if many of the cornerstones of future government action are already recognizable: Draghi is difficult to classify politically. As an economist and financial economist, he had long represented neoliberal positions and advocated the privatization of public services; As an Italian and European central banker, he was also an advocate of budgetary discipline, which has never been particularly popular in Italy.

In recent months, however, Draghi has emphasized the importance of the state: In the pandemic, it must ensure that companies and employees are not left to their own devices. A further, temporary increase in the – already horrific – national debt is justifiable and inevitable. With the creation of a new ministry for “ecological transition” Draghi also wants to set green priorities – and use part of the funds from the Recovery Fund for this.

Not only Draghi himself, but also his new government doesn’t really want to fit into the current patterns. Some Italian media call it the “government of national unity”, others call it the “government of the president” and still others the “grand coalition”. After the consultations with Draghi, a representative of the Social Democrats, alluding to the pandemic fatigue that was also spreading in Italy, stated that a “governo anti-depressivo” was emerging – a “government against the depression”. Given the high hopes that Draghi has raised, this is perhaps the most appropriate name.