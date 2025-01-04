Almost a hundred cars have collided this Friday on a highway in the center of Kazakhstan, the largest country in Central Asia, due to a heavy snow storm that has been registered in the last hours in the area.

Around 95 vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway. Furthermore, the multiple collision has left at least 12 injured who have been hospitalized, according to authorities.

The troops have managed to remove 14 damaged cars from the scene, while another 30 drivers have evacuated their vehicles on their own. Nevertheless, Fifty cars are still stopped at the scene of the event.

According to preliminary data, the main cause of the accident was a inappropriate speed and lack of safety distance. It is expected that before midnight the congestion will be relieved as the vehicles involved in the crash are gradually removed and traffic will resume on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.