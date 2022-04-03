Nearly a hundred people participated this weekend in an activity in defense of cattle trails and public roads in the Region of Murcia. The participants traveled several kilometers on foot or by bicycle to meet at the Colada del Mar Menor, next to the mouth of the Rambla del Albujón, and thus celebrate the II Day of Livestock Routes and Public Paths,

The group of cyclists left Murcia on Saturday and traveled to San Pedro del Pinatar, and from there this Sunday they rode to the mouth of the Rambla del Albujón.

The group of hikers traveled from Puerto de los Urrutias, through the Colada del Mar Menor. Both groups coincided next to the mouth of the Rambla del Albujón, where a manifesto was read in which they demanded “the Government, Autonomous Communities and City Councils, comply with and enforce the obligations that the laws attribute to them with respect to livestock routes and public roads. At the same time, they also demanded the enhancement of “this type of road for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants and visitors of the rural world.”

The call came from the Iberian Platform for Public Roads (PICP), together with Ecologists in Action (EA) and the Spanish Federation of Mountain and Climbing Sports (FEDME). MurciaenBici, UMUenBici, the AAVV de la Alberca and the Covenant for the Mar Menor also participated.