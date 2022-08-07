We are on the cusp of potentially prolonged hot weather. Six to seven consecutive tropical days are expected, with a temperature that may even rise to more than 35 degrees. This means that the official national heat wave is expected to be a fact on Saturday. The worst heat will be moderated on Sunday.

It will be much warmer next week. The chance of a heat wave is quite high for the south and southeast of the country. Thursday through Saturday, the center of the country is likely to experience tropical heat of 30 degrees. It also seems that an official national heat wave is in the making.

To be allowed to speak of a heat wave in our country, it must be 25 degrees or more for five consecutive days, of which three tropical days with 30 degrees or more. In July we experienced a short heat peak in the week of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches with three tropical days regionally. The hottest day of the summer was on July 19 with 39.5 degrees at the weather station in Maastricht. There was then a series of four summer days, three of which were tropical.

Local tropical from Tuesday

With a temperature of 25 degrees, Limburg was already at the beginning of a regional heat wave yesterday. As of today, it will also be hot in the afternoon in North Brabant, the Achterhoek and Twente with more than 25 degrees. On Tuesday it will be warm all over the country, even on the beaches. In Limburg they may already be able to note the first tropical day and the first regional heat wave of this year at the end of the week.

Wednesday through Sunday, the thermometer reads 30 to 34 degrees at the hottest time of the day. Friday and Saturday are the hottest days of the week, with temperatures approaching 35 degrees in Arcen, North Limburg.

First this year

If the weather forecast comes out, there may be an official national heat wave on Saturday, the thirtieth since 1901. The last national heat wave was recorded in 2020 and lasted from 5 to 17 August.

In the coming nights it will cool down slightly to 12 to 16 degrees. At the end of the week, however, the nights get muggy. Especially in the cities it cools down with difficulty. “The humidity will increase slightly in the second half of the week, but oppressive heat is not expected, partly because a moderate easterly wind blows during the day,” said meteorologist Diana Woei of Weatheronline. See also Brazilians should be paid not to cut down trees, says Biden

No end to the drought

The worst heat seems to be moderated on Sunday, when the temperature drops slightly. Significant rain is not expected this week. The only splashes of rain will fall in a single spot in the north of the country tomorrow morning. The current drought will therefore only get worse and with not a drop of rain in the river basin of the Meuse and Rhine, the water levels of our main waterways will continue to drop.

How to keep your cool: – At cool times, such as late at night and at night, open all windows and doors against each other to cool your home with fresh air. The best time to cool down is at the end of the night. Then the temperature is lowest. Even in the early morning you can keep your windows and doors open to let in some fresh air. See also Dallas Mavericks make mincemeat of Portland Trail Blazers: victory by fifty points – It is advisable to take the heat into account and to drink plenty of water, especially the elderly because they are more sensitive to summer to tropical heat. – RIVM advises to limit physical exertion in the afternoon and early evening. – The institute continues: ,, In addition, it is wise to prevent sunburn. Good protection is important for this.” So lubricate well. – The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) calls on animal keepers to pay extra attention to their animals in the coming week. Read here what you can do to get your pet through the hot days.



In July the temperature already rose above 37 degrees. Twente residents feverishly searched for refreshment: