Google Chrome It is possibly the most popular internet browser in the world, even with its problems related to the enormous consumption of RAM that it requires. For this year, Google will be looking to give it a new design and they have decided to start by changing its icon, almost a decade after the most recent update.

Elvin Hu, designer of Google Chrome, revealed via Twitter what the new icon of the popular browser will look like, as well as the previous icons that show us how much the brand has evolved:

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. And it is! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

As you can see, the new icon of Chrome now includes a slightly larger blue center circle, plus the white ring is also slightly roomier, and the red and yellow parts have dropped shading.

Although only this year Chrome received this new change in its logo, in 2020 it also received a major update that allowed it to load web pages much faster. If you do not know what we are talking about, we invite you to click on the following link.

Publisher’s note: I remember when it was still possible to use other browsers such as Mozilla, Opera and Internet Explorer itself. There is no doubt that Chrome has become the preferred browser for all, although the issue of RAM should be solved.

Via: Google Chrome