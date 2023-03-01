The Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM/OAS) has turned 95. Almost a century has passed since feminist suffragettes from the Americas claimed their place in the political and civil integration that the continent was experiencing. Are big women They demanded a voice, participation and equality in the decision-making bodies created without them, but which had an impact on their lives. And they defended the need to address the issue of gender equality in a specialized manner in all the countries of the Americas. This is how the CIM was born, to influence our rights and remember that never again, nothing about us, without us.

Looking back, we must recognize the tireless work of our predecessors, who in 1928 set the agenda for equality for the first time, within the framework of this Pan-American Union that is now the Organization of American States (OAS). With the same spirit with which they claimed the right to nationality, suffrage and civil rights for women 95 years ago, today we address the care emergency as a fundamental part of advancing women’s economic rights. We know that in the current post-pandemic context, the region is facing an economic crisis that particularly affects women. It is estimated that more than a decade was lost in the progress of women’s insertion into the labor market, according to ECLAC datafor whose recovery we require affirmative measures of labor inclusion for women, a process that we are promoting.

In a region where 4,473 registered femicides in 29 countries during 2021, the relevance and necessity of all the regulations derived from the Belém Do Pará Convention (1994) to prevent, punish and eradicate violence against women. This instrument was the work of the CIM, within the framework of a multilateralism that takes shape to demand that States comply with their obligation of the right to a life free of violence. Today, this convention must continue to protect the lives of women in the domestic sphere and protect the lives of women against the violence that occurs in the public, educational, labor, political and digital spheres.

We make a call to conceive security from the perspective that contemplates women, to the construction of a feminist foreign policy that allows it to be an engine of human rights

The fact that only 15.36% of women lead local governments, and only two are presidents in the countries of the region, forces us to question democracy and its routes to reach decision-making spaces. Today, we place the concept of parity, which has made it possible for more and more women to reach places of power and leadership, especially in the parliamentary sphere. In this sense, it is no longer just about the struggle to reach positions subject to election processes, but rather we bring parity to all areas where women’s leadership is required. Parity must also occur in the executive and judicial powers, in electoral governance and even in decision-making spaces in private companies.

We make a call to conceive security from the perspective that contemplates women, to the construction of a feminist foreign policy that allows to be an engine of human rights both internally and externally of the countries. And to the mainstreaming of the gender approach in the architecture of the States and in the scenarios of intergovernmental confluence.

The CIM has been at every milestone in the history of advances in women’s rights, and assumes the challenge of being heir to the post of those women who obtained the right to vote that only men enjoyed. During these 95 years, the organization has reinvented itself at the same speed as the reality of women. Today, by the hand of a new strategic plan For the next five years, it places emphasis on the work on alliances, articulation and building bridges for gender equality, and on the new focuses of the global agenda such as climate change, digitization and mental health. In turn, it seeks to place the issue of equality from a multicultural and intersectional perspective, understanding that to achieve this objective it is necessary to listen to the voices of all women and create a roadmap that involves the entire society.

Advances in the recognition of women’s rights and in the transformation of the structures that have perpetuated inequality would not have been possible without the exercise of what is now called multilateralism. It is through this that we managed to be a motor of national change and to generate alliances that make it possible to make visible and act in favor of gender equality as a cross-cutting issue in all societies.

Women in contemporary multilateralism are paying tribute to those first women suffragettes who, despite their differences, recognized that in their union was the formula for advocacy in international affairs that had an effect on their lives and local realities. The road is long, we will continue opening paths, building equality. And we hope to do it together (and together).

Alejandra Mora Mora is executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM/OEA).

