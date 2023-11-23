The percentage of voters for Bij1 appears to have halved compared to previous elections The percentage of people who voted for Bij1 has so far been halved. In the 2021 House of Representatives elections, the party could still count on 0.8 percent of all votes, but on Wednesday that percentage dropped to 0.4. The party appears to have lost one seat. The percentage could rise slightly because Amsterdam, where the party received a relatively large number of votes in the previous elections, still has to pass on 15 percent of the votes. However, a significant difference can also be seen there. In the provisional results, Bij1 receives 2.3 percent of the Amsterdam votes, compared to 5.7 percent in the previous elections.

For the first time, the SGP seems to receive more votes than the Christian Union It seems that the SGP is becoming larger than the Christian Union for the first time. According to the provisional results, both Christian parties will receive three seats in the House of Representatives, but Chris Stoffer’s party has so far received more votes than Mirjam Bikker’s party. With 98 percent of the votes counted, the SGP has more than 212,000 votes, compared to 207,000 votes for the Christian Union. The SGP, the oldest party in the Chamber, never received more than three seats. The Christian Union actually lost two seats compared to the previous elections. The Christian Union achieved its best result in 2006, when the party led by André Rouvoet received six seats.

Turnout slightly lower than previous elections Now that 97.7 percent of the votes have been counted, the turnout is 77.7 percent. That is one percentage point lower than in the previous House of Representatives elections. The highest turnout was on Schiermonnikoog (117.2 percent), where, in addition to residents, tourists also cast their votes. In Rotterdam, Heerlen and Medemblik, fewer than two in three eligible voters voted.

GroenLinks-PvdA is mainly growing in the city GroenLinks-PvdA has so far obtained the highest percentages of votes in the major cities, and has also grown the fastest there. In Wageningen, GroenLinks-PvdA received 36.7 percent of the votes, the highest percentage so far compared to the other municipalities. Just before 1 a.m., Amsterdam submitted an interim score based on 85 percent of the votes, of which 33.6 percent went to GroenLinks-PvdA.

VVD mainly loses voters in the east and south of the Netherlands The VVD has so far received hundreds of thousands fewer votes than during the 2017 and 2021 House of Representatives elections: 1.53 million instead of 2.2 million. The party mainly lost voters in the east and south of the Netherlands. In the Twente municipality of Tubbergen, the most voters switched to another party in percentage terms: 14.5 percent. In Dinkelland, Twente, this involved 14.4 percent of voters and in the Brabant municipality of Reusel-de Mierden, 14.3 percent of voters exchanged the VVD for another party. The most loyal VVD voters live in the municipalities of Laren and Bloemendaal. Laren is so far the only municipality where the VVD received more votes than during the previous elections: 1.6 percent. In Bloemendaal the number of voters remained constant.

Twente has become an NSC stronghold New Social Contract has so far achieved the best result in the Twente municipality of Losser, where the party received 33.1 percent of the votes. In Enschede, the home city of party leader Pieter Omtzigt, 27.7 percent of voters voted for NSC.

PVV is the largest so far in 251 municipalities To date, 333 of the 342 municipalities have counted all votes or reported interim scores. The PVV is currently the largest party in 251 municipalities. GroenLinks-PvdA is the largest in 32 municipalities, the VVD in 28 municipalities.